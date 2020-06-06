Gleason & # 39; s Gym owner presents powerful argument for boxing reopening

It's the famous Brooklyn gym where the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson and Jake LaMotta and Roberto Durán have trained, and he is eager to get back on his feet after the coronavirus pandemic brought him down.

Bruce Silverglade has owned Gleason & # 39; s Gym for 38 years, and while acknowledging that there are bigger issues developing in the city and in the state and in the country, he believes boxers there, particularly professionals, and coaches are victims of a sports injustice.

Silverglade quotes Governor Andrew Cuomo Executive Order 202.3, which states: "Any gymnasium, gymnasium or classes and movie theaters will also cease to function at 8 pm on March 16, 2020 until further notice" and says:

"I am not trying to get into a fight with the government, because in the long run, I will lose." I just want to say that I think Gleason’s Gym is an exception, and someone should listen to me and listen to what I have to say.

“The Executive Order is very broad and must have a review process for exceptions to the broad-based plan. I don't think the Gleason’s Gym should be included with sports clubs or yoga studios in New York. "

Silverglade hits a left hook with the idea that the Brooklyn Nets, about two miles from him in Prospect Heights, are allowed individual practice for no more than four players at a time.

"I have professional players who want to prepare for professional boxing matches," Silverglade told The Post. "Someone should listen to the fact that professional wrestlers cannot train where other professional athletes are."

Junior welterweight Mikkel LesPierre is training outdoors with coach Joan Guzmán at the Bronx River Park for a June 18 fight in Las Vegas against José Pedraza.

"I haven't been able to hit a speed bag or a heavy bag or a double-ended bag or wear a ring," LesPierre told The Post, "so everything I'm doing now to prepare for this fight I have had to recreate myself at my way with whatever surrounds me. "

To simulate the mat, LesPierre, 35, moves to a grass court near Gun Hill Road. "Instead of hitting the heavy bag, we will take as a body shield and tie it to a tree and then hit the body shield that attaches to the tree," said LesPierre.

Professional coach Don Saxby, who is trying to make a living as an artist and cartoonist, was forced to apply for unemployment. He trained Usher for his role as Sugar Ray Leonard in "Hands of Stone". He was training one of his fighters in an outdoor park at Cadman Plaza and Tillery St.

"Now that I know that gyms are opening for professional athletes, my boys are also professional athletes," Saxby told The Post. "Why can't we extend the same courtesy, seriously?"

Silverglade estimates that there are 50 professional boxers at Gleason, and 12-20 coaches who train them, and 92 coaches in total.

"I don't think a professional wrestler should be discriminated against because he doesn't have representation," said Silverglade.

Elite amateur boxers are also taking a mandatory count of eight.

"New York fans are at a disadvantage," said Silverglade. "There are national championships to be held later in the year, and if you're in another state, you can train and prepare for it." If you are a New York City boxer, you cannot train and therefore you will be at a disadvantage if you want to fight for a national championship, which represents the United States in some kind of international competition. "

Silverglade does not anticipate issues with complying with currently recommended healthcare protocols and an audience-free environment.

“It would be easy to keep an eye on why professional wrestlers are licensed by the NYSAC and have been issued a federal ID. I can provide a reopening plan that fully satisfies the health department, ”said Silverglade.

Gleason opened in 1937 and boasts of having trained 136 world champions.

"I want to open, I want to open as soon as possible, so if it's a first step to open that I can only have professional wrestlers, that's basically what I'm trying to do," Silverglade said.

Silverglade has been unable to reach anyone in the governor's office, but promises to keep hitting.

"It is just the beginning," he says. "Why is a professional wrestler not as good as a professional basketball player or professional baseball player?"

Down … but not outside.