"Glee" Actress Amber Riley Reveals How She Honors Deceased Co-Stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith "Every Day"

"Glee" actress Amber Riley has found a way to honor her late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day.

Riley, 34, shared a heartfelt tribute to her friend Rivera on Instagram Thursday with a series of photos from their time on set together.

Rivera died earlier this month at the age of 33 from an accidental drowning in Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, California, an autopsy report completed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

"I miss you baby and I love you #NayaRivera I am so angry that the world will never see how high you could have flown," Riley's tribute began on Instagram. "His brain was brilliant. She was smart and as fast as a whip. He always had me stitches, we would cry a lot about each other. "

The "Glee" student assured fans that she and Rivera never competed with each other.

"Just pure adoration and mutual respect," he said.

"You deserved better," Riley continued. “You were much more than just this show. Your talent overshadowed us all so many times!

The former winner of "Dancing With The Stars" said she and Rivera were "the same."

"We love and protect our own very much, and we took nothing from anyone," said Riley. “We can cut you off with our words or bring you comfort with the same breath. Choice of dealer ".

He also told fans: "I say your name every day and I have you in my heart, just like I do with Cory."

"Glee" star Cory Monteith died on July 13, 2013 after a drug overdose.

Riley continued: "We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it's all because of you. His presence brought so much emotion, so much passion, so much joy and, in his absence, STILL holds us accountable and unite us.

"I cried until my tear ducts dried up, now is the time to celebrate the fact that we simple humans experience walking through life with an angel from earth," he concluded. Rest well. I pray that you have found the peace that we are all seeking.

Riley also cautioned that if fans had "more than condolences and words of encouragement" for Rivera's family, they shouldn't say so. “All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clarify it? Cold. Thank you, "he wrote.