Glee Star Amber Riley Speaks Out About Lea Michele Criticism

Former Joy Star Amber Riley has responded to the controversy that has arisen in recent days regarding her former co-star Lea Michele. Ryan Murphy's popular musical drama about a high school glee club ran on Fox for six seasons and amassed a large following. While Joy It was a great success from the start, its quality fluctuated throughout his career, and in recent years, his legacy has been affected by the behind-the-scenes drama stories of his stars. Riley played Mercedes Jones during the six seasons of Joy, and several of his musical performances were considered among the highlights of the show.

Joy It was found again on the news two days ago after cast member Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward during the show's final season, called Michele on social media for her bullying behavior on set. Michele (Joy & # 39;s Rachel Berry) had posted a message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, and Ware responded to the message accusing Michele of making her life "HELL (sic) " while on set Various other Joy the cast members also stepped in and supported Ware, and Michele has since issued an apology.

Riley was one of the people who apparently sided with Ware by posting GIFs of his sip of tea, though he didn't say anything else until he appeared on Instagram Live with Danielle Young. "I am not going to say that Lea Michele is racist"Riley said."That is not what I am saying. That was the assumption because of what is happening right now in the world and it happened to a black person. I am not going to say that she is racist."Then he went on to add"But at the same time, in my inbox there are many black actors and actresses who tell me their stories and report that they have dealt with the same things on the set, terrified by the white girls who are the stars of the film. Show"

Finally, Riley concluded that in the end, she has no ill will towards Michele. Although she did not read Michele's statement, Riley said that Michele briefly approached her. "I wish Lea Michele the best, I hope she has an amazing pregnancy, I hope she has grown"Riley stated."I answered him and that's where it ends for me. I'm not going to talk to that girl in two years."Riley kept the conversation focused on the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that erupted after Floyd's death. The past week and a half has been an intense one as people fight for justice for Floyd, as well as other black men and women who have been wrongfully murdered.

Riley's response to the Michele controversy is fair; She recognized the damage that had occurred, hoped Michele had learned it, and kept her focus on the actual problem at hand. Riley is not the only celebrity who spoke in the past few days, as she saw yesterday. Star Wars Actor John Boyega gives a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest. The debate over Michele's actions is just one of the many conversations about race that have taken place in the past few days, and it certainly won't be the last. In Riley's case, however, it appears that the Joy The star is ready to move on.

