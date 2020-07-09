Glee star Naya Rivera disappears while sailing in California

Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after a boating incident on Wednesday with her 4-year-old son on a California lake, according to reports.

A separate navigator found Rivera's son, Josey, on a pontoon on Lake Piru around 5 p.m. Local time: Three hours after the actress rented the boat, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing police.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said they deployed aerial and diving equipment to "search for a possible drowning victim," who was later identified as Rivera.

Rivera's son told authorities that his mother never entered the boat again after the two went swimming, according to the report.

The boy was found wearing a life jacket, but Rivera was not wearing one, NBC Los Angeles reported, citing officials.

Rivera, 33, played Santana López in the Fox drama "Glee" from 2009 to 2015.

Although lively and optimistic from the viewers' perspective, the show has been the source of the behind-the-scenes drama.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of her and Josey kissing.

"Just the two of us," he wrote.