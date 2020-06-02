Glee Was A Living Hell Thanks To Lea Michele, Claims Samantha Marie Ware

Samantha Marie Ware claims that her experience in Joy It was hell, thanks to co-star Lea Michele. Released in 2009, Joy It was a musical drama that initially focused on a diverse group of high school students as they competed in show choir competitions and grappled with personal struggles. The series would last 121 episodes, ending in 2015, and the core cast often changed from season to season. However, Michele was a mainstay, playing Rachel Berry. Her character often interacted with newer characters, serving as a bridge allowing audiences to become familiar with frequent additions to JoyTalent list.

Ware was one of the late additions to Joy, joining the drama in its final season and appearing in 11 episodes as Jane Hayward. When they first introduce themselves, in the season 6 episode "Homecoming," Rachel tells Jane that even though they could be rivals on stage, they should support each other when two women are caught in the same fight. Rachel subsequently trains Jane through a major audition. Despite the on-screen camaraderie, Ware's recent tweets reveal that the atmosphere behind the camera was quite different.

Michele had recently tweeted a message mourning the death of George Floyd and using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Commodity He responded to the message two days later, saying that his experience with Michele in Joy It made him question his Hollywood career. The actress said that Joy, which was her first television concert, was a "living hell" due to her "traumatic microaggression" experiences. Ware's post, which includes a specific and bizarre allegation, can be read below.

Michele has not yet responded to Ware's post. However, another Joy The cast members have expressed their support for Ware. Amber riley, an original cast member of the series who played Mercedes Jones, reacted positively to what Ware had to say. Alex Newell, known for Joy Fans for portraying Unique, also applauded Ware's post. Dabier Snell, who appeared as a guest on the series, presented her own story and stated that Michele would not allow her to sit with other members because she felt that he did not belong there.

Ware has had an active career since passing through Joy, guest protagonist in NCIS: New Orleans and have a prominent role on Netflix What if. She will also be seen in Doom patrol season 2, playing one of the Crazy Jane personalities. It will be interesting to see how Michele responds, if she so chooses, but regardless, Ware has clearly not forgotten her brief stint in Murphy's popular drama. It is one of the few times that it would be appropriate to want the real world to come closer to the hyper-optimism that is regularly portrayed in Joy.

