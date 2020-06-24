Glen Campbell's widow details her difficult marriage and addiction problems in a revealing book

Kim Campbell, the widow of country music star Glen Campbell, is not holding back in her new book "Gentle On My Mind: In Sickness and in Health with Glen Campbell".

She details the couple's 35-year marriage, including her drug and alcohol addiction problems, the time he pointed a gun at her, and how she cared about him after his heartbreaking Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Glen died on August 8, 2017, after a six-year battle with the disease. He was 81 years old. Kim writes in her book that Alzheimer's stole both of us from our memories, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple met on a blind date, but the night quickly darkened when Glen got drunk and wanted to "jump his bones," according to the report. She writes that the Grammy winner "became a fat, vulgar toad."

In fact, "he was unconscious every night," Kim said. According to the Daily Mail, one night while on tour, the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer locked himself on the balcony of his hotel room and was too intoxicated to enter again.

She says Glen would be furious if he questioned him about his addiction problems. According to the output, one night during "a maddened drunken fury," he pointed a gun at her.

Kim writes that after her first child was born, she went to the Betty Ford Center to stay sober.

In 2009 Glen was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after he began to forget letters and was confused. He was suffering from acute paranoia and thought that someone would break into his house to steal objects. One night, Kim writes, Glen forgot how to get home.

Finally, Glen forgot who Kim was. "Alzheimer's robs people of their lives while they are still living with them, and it robs families of people they love while they are still standing before their eyes," he said. "We need to find a cure for this … so much pain shouldn't exist in the world."

As the disease progressed, Glen became aggressive towards Kim. "His diminished ability to reason and understand language made any effort to correct it potentially dangerous," he explained.

Glen's musical career spanned six decades and sold over 45 million records. He was married three other times and is survived by five sons and three daughters.