Glen Mazarra opens up to plans for the scrapped dark tower series

Glen Mazzara opens up to plans for the scrapped dark tower series
Disappointing news came last January that Amazon had chosen not to move forward with the adaptation of the planned series by the legendary Stephen King. Dark tower novel series and now showrunner Glen Mazzara has opened up about his plans for the canceled series. (Via SlashFilm)
In an interview with Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler for their podcast, The KingcastMazzara revealed that the plan for the series was to expand the backstory of the characters and events of the 2017 film adaptation, specifically taking and focusing on elements that the film did not bring from the novels, but after it was linked with the Critical and at the box office, they needed to change things.
"When we realized that the franchise was either not viable or was not going to continue, we decided that we could now expose the entire epic."Mazzara said in the interview."Now we had a choice: do we go back and start with The gunman? Do you start and tell the story in a linear way and then you interrupt that narrative and you have this great cut in your season 4 or 5 to Magician and glass? That is a viable option."
Mazzara said that he and the writer's room decided to go back to their original idea and start the series with the fourth book in the series, Magician and glass, which was mainly told in flashbacks and offered readers a deeper look into the sad backstory of main character Roland Deschain. This plan would have helped the series portray a younger star on paper and eventually reach its years of searching for the titular structure and fighting the Man in Black, known by several aliases in King's books, both inside as outside the Dark tower franchise, in addition to meeting Susan Delgado, the woman he falls in love with.
"If season 1 ends with Susan's death … in Magician and glass you go very quickly from the death of Susan to the death of Gabrielle, the mother of (Roland)"Mazzara explained."I felt like I needed a season to give me real estate so Gabrielle's death didn't tread on Susan's and made it feel like an escalation. Roland cannot save Susan, but actually shoots and kills her mother. In the book, Gabrielle is not really a detailed character in a way that, say, Susan is … Gabrielle is not really developed. She just doesn't have that many pages attributed to her. I love that character. The actress we had for her was Elaine Cassidy, a fantastic Irish actress, and she did a great job. So, for season 2 … (we were) maybe we are going to use the story of the shapeshifter (from Wind through the keyhole) as part of season 2 and reaching Gabrielle's death and Gilead's fall there or Gilead's fall would be the third season premiere."
The planned showrunner revealed that it would be at this point in the series where the actors would switch from Roland, younger and in his twenties, to the older and middle-aged iteration of the character and begin to dive into the events of the first novel. . in the series The gunman. But with the movie not connecting with the public, Amazon is already spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a serial adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien & # 39; s Lord of the Rings In the saga, the adaptation is currently on hold unless the producer Media Rights Capital can successfully buy the pilot scripts on a different network.