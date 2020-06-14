Gleyber Torres has a long strap at shortstop

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Yankees.

If Gleyber Torres becomes a liability at shortstop, will the Yankees spin quickly and move him back to 2B? If so, does DJ LeMahieu return to 1B? – Rob

When the Yankees let Didi Gregorius go to Philadelphia, they put the shortstop in Torres's hands despite some questions about his reach and footwork, but not his bat. Torres would really have to fail for the Yankees to return him to second place. Tyler Wade, who has played 13 games (five starts) in the big leagues, will be asked to play every day except one trade.

Moving Torres back to second would mean LeMahieu would find himself in the same role he had last year: first, second, and third. His bat playing second is a great advantage. And moving Torres to the second hit impacts what first baseman Luke Voit will do, who needs to play regularly to produce.

What can the Yankees get for Aaron Hicks? It is made of glass. – Andy D.

Hicks has been on the disabled list six times since he joined the Yankees in 2016 and has been on the shelf 11 times since he hit the big leagues in 2013. If this season had started on time, Hicks, 30 He would have been in IL after having Tommy John surgery after last season.

So there are health issues, and starting next year, Hicks is five years old and has $ 50.5 million remaining on a contract that, under normal circumstances, would not be a deciding factor. However, the financial outlook following the coronavirus pandemic is unknown.

With Estevan Florial's minor league progress stalled by injuries, the Yankees don't have a center fielder ready to replace Hicks if he gets dealt. Brett Gardner (left) and Mike Tauchman (all three spots in the outfield) are more valuable in non-center roles, though Gardner did well last year when he was 35.

The injury history, salary, years, and not having a system-ready center fielder for the major leagues don't put the Yankees in a good place to move Hicks, who remembers hitting 27 home runs, drove 79 runs. and recorded an OPS of .833. while playing above the center field average in 2018.

(James) Paxton, (J.A.) Happ, (Masahiro) Tanaka all free agents. Which one do you see the Yankees re-sign? – Yankee 23

I'd say the favorite to return is Tanaka, but you can also make a case for Paxton and Happ to return.

Tanaka has been comfortable in the Bronx since joining the Yankees in 2014 and decided not to participate after the 2017 season. The free agent market for a 32-year-old pitcher is unknown. Tanaka thrives due to her strict routine, preparation, and drama-free personality, all of which are appreciated by Yankees decision makers.

Paxton's health history should be considered. So, too, the left-hander is a free agent for the first time and is represented by Scott Boras, who encourages clients to experience free agency. Paxton will be 32 in November.

Happ, 38 in October, could return as a back-end starter, but if he pitches well in any type of season, the left-hander might be attractive to another club.

What is the plan for a rotation this year and next? – GT3

Gerrit Cole, Tanaka, Paxton, Happ and Jordan Montgomery are the headlines every time it opens this season.

As for next year, Cole and Montgomery will be under control. If Tanaka, Paxton, and Happ leave, the Yankees have Clarke Schmidt, Mike King, and Deivi Garcia as possible replacements. And Luis Severino would be expected to return from Tommy John's surgery sometime next season.

What position will (Austin) Wells play? – Mims and Cole SZN

In a conference call this week, the Yankees' first-round pick said he considered himself a catcher and is working to improve on that position. However, he recognized that if a change in position accelerated his trip to the big leagues, he would not fight. The impact of the left-handed hitter will determine how fast he moves.

Do you think a shorter season (say 50 or 89 games) will benefit the Yankees? – Jay

With Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Hicks having extra time to heal from injuries that would have prevented them from starting the season on opening day, the Yankees have already benefited from the delayed start.

Add a powerful bullpen that gives Aaron Boone plenty of options and gives Miguel Andujar more time to strengthen a surgically repaired right shoulder, and the shorter season helps the Yankees.

With all this, do you think baseball will be played this year? – David Valdez

On Wednesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred guaranteed that baseball will be played, so you have to think so. The most important question is how it will look, especially if only around 50 games are played.