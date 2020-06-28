Global cases of coronavirus exceed 10 million

The United States is in unfamiliar territory, on an exponential path to becoming a Covid-19 outcast and an unreliable ally for its friends.

The fall in America's global esteem is becoming an international horror show as the world watches the superpower's fight to match the efforts of many poorer nations to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Three and a half years of President Donald Trump in office have changed America's international reputation and perhaps his future role in a way that seemed unimaginable when he was sworn in on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2017.

He set the tone in the drizzle that day: "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries that manufacture our products, steal our businesses, and destroy our jobs."

Trump's early decisions were deliberate, turbulent, and at times seemed giddy.

Three days after it opened, it left the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potentially lucrative 12-nation trade deal in the Pacific. Executive Order 13769 quickly followed, prohibiting citizens of seven Muslim nations from traveling to the United States.

So when the leaders of the European Union gathered in Malta for an emergency summit in February 2017, "America first" was on their minds. EU Council President Donald Tusk wrote to the leaders of the bloc: "The change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; the new administration seems to question the last 70 years of US foreign policy. "

