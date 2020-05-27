Global mobile phone shipments will drop 14.6 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic: Gartner

Global shipments of all mobile phones are forecast to decline 14.6 percent in 2020, while smartphone shipments will witness a relatively minor drop of 13.7 percent this year, research and advisory firm Gartner said Tuesday. The research firm also says global shipments of devices, including PCs, tablets, and mobile phones, are on track to decline 13.6 percent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The research firm speculates that the changing trend in home culture work will drive demand for more "versatile" laptops.

According to a note shared by Gartner on Tuesday, a total of 1.9 billion units of PCs, tablets and mobile phones are expected to ship in 2020, compared to the 2.1 billion units shipped in 2019. Estimates are based on the data collected until May by the company.

Approximately 1.3 lakh units of ultra-mobile devices including thin and light laptops are expected to ship this year, while it is speculated that approximately 1.4 lakh units of mobiles will be shipped globally in 2020.

Global shipments forecast by device type (Millions of units)

Photo Credit: Gartner

Speaking more about the forecast, Gartner senior research director Ranjit Atwal said that while users had increased the use of mobile phones to communicate with colleagues, coworkers, friends and families during coronavirus blockages, the reduction of disposable income would result in fewer consumers improving their consumption. The telephones.

"As a result, the lifespan of the phones will extend from 2.5 years in 2018 to 2.7 years in 2020," said Atwal.

Similarly, PC shipments are expected to decrease 10.5 percent, while shipments of laptops, tablets, and Chromebooks decrease more slowly than the overall PC market in 2020. The Gartner report also projects that the market 5G mobile that is expected to be the catalyst for increasing phone replacements will likely account for just 11 percent of total mobile phone shipments in 2020.

"The lack of 5G geographic coverage coupled with the increasing cost of the 5G phone contract will affect the choice of a 5G phone," Annette Zimmermann, Gartner Vice President of Research, said in a statement.

Additionally, due to the growing work of home culture, the company speculates that IT departments will focus more on Chrome laptops, tablets, and devices for work, rather than traditional desktop PCs.

"This trend, combined with the businesses required to create flexible business continuity plans, will push commercial notebook computers to move desktop PCs through 2021 and 2022," says Atwal.

Notably, Gartner in January had speculated that by 2020, global shipments of devices such as PCs, tablets, and mobile phones will increase to 2.16 billion units, fueled by growth in smartphone-powered shipments of phones. 5G.