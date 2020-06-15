Global stocks fall as fears of a surge in the US coronavirus grow. USA And China

China also reported on economic data, suggesting that the recovery in the world's second-largest economy is progressing slowly.
Meanwhile in China, signs of another wave of the virus could exacerbate an already slow economic recovery.
Industrial production, investment activity and retail sales improved somewhat from previous months, according to data released by the China National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Still, all three readings fell below the expectations of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
"Ultimately, the consumer's willingness to leave their apartments amid persistent social distancing, whether by government mandate or consumer behavior, (that) will dictate the speed of recovery," wrote Stephen Innes, strategist. head of global markets at AxiCorp, in a research note. . "But China's consumer-led recovery is not moving fast at any time in the imagination."
Still, some economists pointed to positive signs. Activity in the country's service sector expanded for the first time this year, according to the China National Services Industry Manufacturing Index. The index measures the change in production in the service sector each month.
"Overall economic output returned above 2019 levels in May for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak," wrote Martin Rasmussen, a China economist at Capital Economics, in a research report. "We had previously thought that China's economy would not return to positive year-on-year growth until (the third quarter). But today's data suggests that this milestone could be reached this quarter."
Oil also moved lower. United States oil futures fell 4.1%, to trade at $ 34.76 per barrel. Brent, the world benchmark for oil, lost 3.4% to hit $ 37.49 a barrel. Brent and US oil prices USA They fell more than 8% last week amid concern over the resurgence of the pandemic.
– Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.