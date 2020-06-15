Global stocks fall as fears of a surge in the US coronavirus grow. USA And China







Dow ( INDU ) futures fell more than 800 points, or 3.2%, extending losses before the opening bell. S&P 500 ( SPX ) futures fell 3%, and Nasdaq ( COMP ) futures fell 2.3%.

Markets across Asia also saw sharp declines after Beijing registered a new cluster of the virus that originated from the city's largest wholesale food market. The Chinese capital has registered 79 new cases since a locally transmitted infection was reported last Friday for the first time in nearly two months.

China also reported on economic data, suggesting that the recovery in the world's second-largest economy is progressing slowly.

From Japan Nikkei ( N225 ) finished down 3.5%. South Korea Kospi ( KOSPI ) it lost 4.8%, closing its worst day since March. From Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ( HSI ) fell 2.1%, and from China Shanghai compound ( SHCOMP ) decreased 1%.