Global stocks fall as fears of a surge in the US coronavirus grow. USA And China

By
Zaheer
-
0
4



Dow (INDU) futures fell more than 800 points, or 3.2%, extending losses before the opening bell. S&P 500 (SPX) futures fell 3%, and Nasdaq (COMP) futures fell 2.3%.
Markets across Asia also saw sharp declines after Beijing registered a new cluster of the virus that originated from the city's largest wholesale food market. The Chinese capital has registered 79 new cases since a locally transmitted infection was reported last Friday for the first time in nearly two months.

China also reported on economic data, suggesting that the recovery in the world's second-largest economy is progressing slowly.

From Japan Nikkei (N225) finished down 3.5%. South Korea Kospi (KOSPI) it lost 4.8%, closing its worst day since March. From Hong Kong Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell 2.1%, and from China Shanghai compound (SHCOMP) decreased 1%.
European markets generally declined in open. the FTSE 100 (UKX) fell 2.4% in London. From Germany DAX (DAX) fell 2.5%, while France CAC 40 (CAC40) decreased 2.6%.
For weeks, Wall Street seemed increasingly disconnected from the rest of the world: Big equity gains seemed incongruous with relatively high unemployment numbers and other data showing that the economy is struggling. But markets have begun to catch up with reality, and despite a slight recovery on Friday, US indices. USA They are on the way for sharp falls to begin this week.
As much of the United States begins to reopen after coronavirus blockades, scientists and health experts warn of the potential for a second wave of the virus, which could have devastating effects on the economy. Various US states USA They reopened a few weeks ago are now reporting an increasing number of infections and hospitalizations.
A second wave could undermine extreme optimism about the economy that had catapulted US stocks to record levels.

Meanwhile in China, signs of another wave of the virus could exacerbate an already slow economic recovery.

Industrial production, investment activity and retail sales improved somewhat from previous months, according to data released by the China National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Still, all three readings fell below the expectations of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

"Ultimately, the consumer's willingness to leave their apartments amid persistent social distancing, whether by government mandate or consumer behavior, (that) will dictate the speed of recovery," wrote Stephen Innes, strategist. head of global markets at AxiCorp, in a research note. . "But China's consumer-led recovery is not moving fast at any time in the imagination."

Still, some economists pointed to positive signs. Activity in the country's service sector expanded for the first time this year, according to the China National Services Industry Manufacturing Index. The index measures the change in production in the service sector each month.

"Overall economic output returned above 2019 levels in May for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak," wrote Martin Rasmussen, a China economist at Capital Economics, in a research report. "We had previously thought that China's economy would not return to positive year-on-year growth until (the third quarter). But today's data suggests that this milestone could be reached this quarter."

Oil also moved lower. United States oil futures fell 4.1%, to trade at $ 34.76 per barrel. Brent, the world benchmark for oil, lost 3.4% to hit $ 37.49 a barrel. Brent and US oil prices USA They fell more than 8% last week amid concern over the resurgence of the pandemic.

– Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here