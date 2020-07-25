Global stocks fall as tensions rise in China, struggles of the US economy







the Shanghai Composite Index ( SHCOMP ) closed 3.9%, while Hong Kong Hang seng ( HSI ) It was last down over 2%.

Asian markets were already struggling to start the day. The momentum on Wall Street has faded as investors digest what is expected to be one of the worst earnings seasons in history. And the United States Department of Labor reported an increase in first-time claims for unemployment benefits on Thursday for the first time in 16 weeks. In addition to the fears: air traffic is falling once again, restaurant reservations are declining, and movie theaters remain closed.

European stocks fell sharply in early trading on Friday, following poor performance in Asia and weak Wall Street closure. From Germany DAX ( DAX ) fell more than 2%, while in France CAC 40 ( CAC40 ) shed 2%. the FTSE 100 ( UKX ) in London it was 1.7%.