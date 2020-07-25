Global stocks fall as tensions rise in China, struggles of the US economy

the Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) closed 3.9%, while Hong Kong Hang seng (HSI) It was last down over 2%.
Asian markets were already struggling to start the day. The momentum on Wall Street has faded as investors digest what is expected to be one of the worst earnings seasons in history. And the United States Department of Labor reported an increase in first-time claims for unemployment benefits on Thursday for the first time in 16 weeks. In addition to the fears: air traffic is falling once again, restaurant reservations are declining, and movie theaters remain closed.
European stocks fell sharply in early trading on Friday, following poor performance in Asia and weak Wall Street closure. From Germany DAX (DAX) fell more than 2%, while in France CAC 40 (CAC40) shed 2%. the FTSE 100 (UKX) in London it was 1.7%.
Wall Street is also gearing up for a rough start on Friday: Futures for the Dow (INDU), S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) they all fell at least 0.8% overnight, with Nasdaq futures falling 1.5%. The heavy technology index was also the worst Thursday performance of the three, finishing 2.3%.
Tech stocks in Asia were among the biggest losers on Friday. Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba (SLIME) they fell 5.8% and 3.6%, respectively. And the Star 50 Index, which tracks tech stocks traded on the Shanghai Nasdaq Star Market, slumped 7%.
Tech stocks could end up absorbing a significant part of the impact, "especially if the White House stops giving US corporations a free pass in their dealings with China," according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. He added that the U.S. tech giants in particular could fight as tensions between the U.S. and China mount.
"Things could get quite ugly over the weekend as operators will have no choice but to reduce risk," he added.
– Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.