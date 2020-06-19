GM closed its Lordstown plant, but asks to keep $ 60 million in tax exemptions Ohio wants to pay back

The automaker had promised the state that it would keep the plant open until at least 2028, but closed the plant last year. Citing the pandemic, GM is arguing that he should be allowed to keep the more than $ 60 million he received in tax exemptions.

"GM takes into account the significant impact that the closure of the Lordstown facility in the state of Ohio and the local Lordstown community had," the letter said to the state requesting that it not be required to repay the tax credits. "Preserving cash is vitally important to General Motors to support a vigorous emergency of the global and economic health crisis and to protect our investments and ongoing workforce in Ohio and the United States."

It closed the plant in March 2019 and has received no tax breaks since 2016. Now the money it raised is at risk.

Under the terms of the program, GM was required to keep the plant open until 2028 to qualify for $ 46.1 million of the breaks, and until 2037 to receive the remaining $ 14.2 million.

The decision rests with the Ohio Development Services Agency, which will meet on the matter next month.

Ohio has not closed the door entirely by allowing GM to keep the money, despite its threat to recover the cash. The state told GM earlier this year that it would consider several factors, including changes in market conditions and the automaker's other Ohio investments, in making its decision.

That suggests the state may allow GM to keep the money, according to Greg LeRoy, chief executive of Good Jobs First, a national nonprofit organization that tracks economic development incentives offered by state and local governments and is critical of the most of these programs.

LeRoy opposes such a move. "The $ 60 million is a much larger number for the state of Ohio than for General Motors," he said.

Ohio's request for the money back was first reported by a joint effort by The Business Journal in nearby Youngstown, Ohio and ProPublica.

Failure to save the Lordstown plant

GM closed the Lordstown plant after the collapse of demand for the small car, the Cruze, which it built there. He no longer sells the car at American dealerships.

"That was a decision we didn't like to make, but it was important because customers were no longer interested in those vehicles," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a recent interview on CNBC.

The United Auto Workers union had argued that GM should move other products to the Lordstown plant rather than shut it down. Saving the plant was a major problem in GM's six-week strike last fall. In the end, the union reached an agreement and ended the strike without being able to save the plant.

The union has offered no opinion on whether GM should keep or return the $ 60 million.

GM sold the plant to Lordstown Motors, a new company that plans to start building electric trucks there. GM also plans to build a nearby $ 2.3 billion battery plant as part of a joint venture with LG Chem. And has made investments in other plants in the state.

GM received additional tax exemptions for many of those Ohio plants, and the joint venture battery plant has applied for tax exemptions. But the jobs at the battery plant won't pay as well as what GM workers in Lordstown earned.

"Every time you have to do these kinds of transformations it's difficult," said Barra. "But we are proud of the investments we have made to support the Lordstown community."

Ohio Economic Budget

GM is in better financial shape than the Ohio state government, which faces a $ 2.3 billion budget deficit. Many states, including Ohio, are in serious financial difficulties due to a sharp drop in tax revenue and rising pandemic-related costs.

GM has been able to sell bonds and use lines of credit to get the cash it needs to weather this crisis. A profit of $ 294 million was recorded in the first quarter despite the impact of the pandemic in China, its largest market, and the onset of problems in North America. Barra said the company is pleasantly surprised by the return in demand and is cautiously optimistic.

Good Jobs First's LeRoy says he is encouraged by Ohio's money-back lawsuit, though he's concerned the state may give in to GM's request.

"This would be the biggest tax exemption recovery I can think of," he said. "I assume there is a lot of pressure on the state administration to budge. I hope they stay on course."