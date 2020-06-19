GM closed its Lordstown plant, but asks to keep $ 60 million in tax exemptions Ohio wants to pay back

Under the terms of the program, GM was required to keep the plant open until 2028 to qualify for $ 46.1 million of the breaks, and until 2037 to receive the remaining $ 14.2 million.
The decision rests with the Ohio Development Services Agency, which will meet on the matter next month.
Ohio has not closed the door entirely by allowing GM to keep the money, despite its threat to recover the cash. The state told GM earlier this year that it would consider several factors, including changes in market conditions and the automaker's other Ohio investments, in making its decision.
That suggests the state may allow GM to keep the money, according to Greg LeRoy, chief executive of Good Jobs First, a national nonprofit organization that tracks economic development incentives offered by state and local governments and is critical of the most of these programs.
LeRoy opposes such a move. "The $ 60 million is a much larger number for the state of Ohio than for General Motors," he said.
Failure to save the Lordstown plant
GM closed the Lordstown plant after the collapse of demand for the small car, the Cruze, which it built there. He no longer sells the car at American dealerships.
"That was a decision we didn't like to make, but it was important because customers were no longer interested in those vehicles," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a recent interview on CNBC.
The union has offered no opinion on whether GM should keep or return the $ 60 million.
GM received additional tax exemptions for many of those Ohio plants, and the joint venture battery plant has applied for tax exemptions. But the jobs at the battery plant won't pay as well as what GM workers in Lordstown earned.
"Every time you have to do these kinds of transformations it's difficult," said Barra. "But we are proud of the investments we have made to support the Lordstown community."
Ohio Economic Budget
Good Jobs First's LeRoy says he is encouraged by Ohio's money-back lawsuit, though he's concerned the state may give in to GM's request.
"This would be the biggest tax exemption recovery I can think of," he said. "I assume there is a lot of pressure on the state administration to budge. I hope they stay on course."