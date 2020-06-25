GM cuts 700 jobs due to weak sales it blames Covid-19

The company is eliminating the third shift of workers at a plant as of July 31 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, about 40 miles south of Nashville. The layoffs will leave 3,000 workers still employed at the plant, making the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs, as well as the GMC Acadia.
"Today's market conditions continue to evolve as we see the impact of Covid-19," said GM spokesman David Barnas. "We believe that the best way to react to this unforeseen change in our market is to reduce production and operate in two effective shifts immediately. This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment and provide the least impact to future use of the plant. "
GM's location in Spring Hill also includes a plant that makes engines for trucks and SUVs, for which it announced a $ 40 million investment in January, just before the crisis. But the engine plant has only been operating two shifts, not three, so it has not been harmed by the layoff.
But clearly some parts of their lineup weren't working as well as others.