GM cuts 700 jobs due to weak sales it blames Covid-19

The company is eliminating the third shift of workers at a plant as of July 31 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, about 40 miles south of Nashville. The layoffs will leave 3,000 workers still employed at the plant, making the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs, as well as the GMC Acadia.

For GM and other U.S. automakers, who report second-quarter sales next week, this is apparently another sign of weakness in demand for new cars.

Beyond the question of potential car buyers, who are victims of record job losses, there are also millions of additional workers who now work from home and no longer need a car to travel. Americans are also saving more and may not be willing to make a big ticket purchase like a car right now.

"Today's market conditions continue to evolve as we see the impact of Covid-19," said GM spokesman David Barnas. "We believe that the best way to react to this unforeseen change in our market is to reduce production and operate in two effective shifts immediately. This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment and provide the least impact to future use of the plant. "