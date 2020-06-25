GM cuts 700 jobs due to weak sales it blames Covid-19

The company is eliminating the third shift of workers at a plant as of July 31 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, about 40 miles south of Nashville. The layoffs will leave 3,000 workers still employed at the plant, making the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs, as well as the GMC Acadia.

For GM and other U.S. automakers, who report second-quarter sales next week, this is apparently another sign of weakness in demand for new cars.
Beyond the question of potential car buyers, who are victims of record job losses, there are also millions of additional workers who now work from home and no longer need a car to travel. Americans are also saving more and may not be willing to make a big ticket purchase like a car right now.

"Today's market conditions continue to evolve as we see the impact of Covid-19," said GM spokesman David Barnas. "We believe that the best way to react to this unforeseen change in our market is to reduce production and operate in two effective shifts immediately. This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment and provide the least impact to future use of the plant. "

GM's location in Spring Hill also includes a plant that makes engines for trucks and SUVs, for which it announced a $ 40 million investment in January, just before the crisis. But the engine plant has only been operating two shifts, not three, so it has not been harmed by the layoff.

The dealerships are opening again. But good luck finding the car you want
At the company's annual meeting two weeks ago, GM CEO Mary Barra said that truck and SUV sales in the United States "remained resilient during the Covid-19 crisis." Automakers were forced to shutdown the plants for two months due to pandemic-related health issues, so inventory for some popular models remains low.

But clearly some parts of their lineup weren't working as well as others.

