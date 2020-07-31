GM is tripling the size of its EV fast charging network





The automaker will add more than 2,700 fast chargers in the next five years along with its EVgo partnership. The chargers will be installed in a variety of areas in cities and suburbs, including grocery stores, retailers, and other "high-traffic" locations, with the goal of allowing people to charge their cars while running errands, the company said in a statement. of press. The car takes less than half an hour to fully charge.

The strategy contrasts with Tesla's own fast charging network, known as the Supercharger, which originally focused on providing fast charging capacity along interstate routes to facilitate long-distance travel. GM Executive Director Mary Barra said in a call to reporters that the focus on metropolitan areas was the result of customer feedback and a desire to tap into a base of underserved leads who live in apartments without access to personal garage charging systems.

But the Tesla network only charges its own vehicles, while EVgo pumps can charge a variety of vehicles (including Tesla ( TSLA ) Models).

EVgo already has more than 800 charging locations, and some of the new chargers will launch in early 2021, the two companies announced Friday.