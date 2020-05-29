GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL Anime Gets New Crazy Trailer – Newsdio

The god of high school is getting an anime adaptation, and Crunchyroll has just released a new character trailer. This show looks so intense! While I've been reading comics on Webtoon, I haven't started The god of high school Still, but this trailer has me so excited that I'm tempted to read it right now.

"The God of High School" is an action-packed series that follows a high school student and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way … With the promise of their hearts. deepest wishes, motivating his victory in the tournament.

The god of high school is a new anime Crunchyroll Original and will be released "soon". You can learn more about some of the main characters below the trailer.