Godzilla vs. Kong Comic Art unleashes a new nightmare titan

An upcoming graphic novel from the Godzilla Vs Kong prequel unleashes a new Titan nightmare. Legendary Comics made the announcement over the weekend during its "(email protected)" online panel. The physical scam couldn't happen for obvious reasons, but fans at home received some goodies related to Godzilla vs. Kong, which may or may not have been delayed again. The film is still slated for a November release, but it looks like it could move to May 2021, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Here are all the current official images of Titanus Camazotz. In the recent Legendary Comics panel (e-mail protected), the new Titan was described as "darkness" and "embodiment of nightmares", in addition to being referred to as male. pic.twitter.com/M7075r2sTH – Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

Breaking: New images of "Adult Kong" with his beard were revealed during the Legendary Comics: Monsterverse Publishing 2020 panel that took place during 2020 (protected by email). pic.twitter.com/CQjMgpjOXH – Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

As for who this new Titan nightmare is, his name is Camazotz and he looks scary. Camazotz is named after the Mayan monster god half man and half bat. A video presentation of the "(email protected)" panel showed our first look at the new Titan. This particular graphic novel from the prequel Godzilla vs. Kong is written by Marie Anello with illustrations by Zid, and will focus on a theme of darkness, featured in the recently mocked artwork.

In addition to Godzilla vs. Kong graphic prequel novel presented by Camazotz, there is another that is told from the perspective of Godzilla. Go into detail about the character and his role as protector of the planet. This book is written by Greg Keyes and illustrated by Drew Johnson. If that wasn't enough, there will also be a Kong illustrated book for younger readers, written by Kiki Thorpe with illustrations by Nidhi Chanani. Finally, there is also an art book on the way by Daniel Wallace, which also includes interviews with the director of Godzilla vs. Kong Adam Wingard.

It is not clear when Godzilla vs. Kong The prequel footage will be released right now. It's also unclear when we'll see a trailer for the movie, as the entertainment industry has been closed for months. However, the visual effects team may be able to work from home during this time, as many other projects have been taking that approach, such as the Disney + series. The Mandalorian. That said, the TV series doesn't have to worry about the reopening of theaters.

As for whether or not Camazotz ends up on the big screen in Godzilla vs. Kong, that's a mystery right now. It's entirely possible that the Titan nightmare was only introduced into the MonsterVerse book and killed to demonstrate how powerful Kong has become over the years, in an effort to set the stage for the movie. Details of the film's story are not yet available, although we will have more details soon. Right now, we'll just have to be patient and wait for Legendary Comics and Legendary Pictures to give us new information. In the meantime, you can see Camazotz below, thanks to the Kaiju News Outlet Twitter bill. You can also see the adult Kong with a beard.

