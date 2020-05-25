Godzilla vs. Kong could be delayed until 2021

Even though we haven't seen a bit of official images from Godzilla vs. Kong However, based on what we've heard, the movie is in much better shape now than it was a few months ago. Legendary's latest installment of MonsterVerse was originally slated to release in March, but was delayed eight months after an initial test screening reportedly didn't work too well with the studio, which subsequently ordered some extensive resoots to get the monster mega budget mashed to zero.

Director Adam Wingard will hope that Godzilla vs. Kong It is now shaping up to be the movie that both Legendary fans and superiors want it to be, with early reactions to a post-reboot screening that claims it might be the best entry in the franchise thus far. Which is good news, because after the disappointing critical and commercial response to Godzilla: king of the monsters, the clash of the two most iconic kaiju in cinema is under great pressure to comply, and the success of all MonsterVerse apparently depends on it being a success.



However, a new report states that Godzilla vs. Kong It could end up being delayed once again, although this time it has nothing to do with the quality of the film. After the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, Hollywood's release schedule looks very different now than it did in March, and Legendary parent company Warner Bros. is said to be concerned about more of box office competition that his blockbuster o-break could face in November.

With MCUs Black widowFrom Pixar soul and the last James Bond movie No time to die after being rescheduled for the same month, superiors are now considering moving Godzilla vs. Kong as of May 2021, recently vacated by Matrix 4. The success of the latest addition to MonsterVerse depends a lot, so it would make sense to try to avoid three high-profile movies that will compete for the same audience during the same month and move to a slightly less crowded location. to maximize your earning potential.