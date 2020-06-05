Godzilla vs Kong Director Hypes Plenty Of Kaiju Action & Destruction

Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs. Kong is promoting a lot of kaiju destruction in the next MonsterVerse installment in November.

Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard teases great kaiju action in the upcoming MonsterVerse movie. Godzilla's fight with Kong has seen a lot of discussion among fans, despite scant details about the story outside of a plot synopsis. This week, the MPA gave the film its official rating, prompting fans to expect a trailer to come sooner rather than later.

When it comes to the action and destruction of giant monsters, MonsterVerse is the cinematic universe to see. In Godzilla 2014, San Francisco is leveled by Godzilla's showdown with the MUTO. In Kong: Skull Island, creatures cause trouble for human characters before Kong fights off the great Skullcrawler. Godzilla: king of the monsters presents the greatest destruction of any MonsterVerse installation. Rodan completely destroys a Mexican city by simply flying over it. At climax, Boston is ground zero for Godzilla's showdown with Ghidorah. There is an expectation that giant monster movies will have a satisfying amount of action. Godzilla vs. Kong It looks like you won't be disappointed in that department.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Godzilla vs. Kong Can Bring Mothra, Rodan, And Ghidorah Back

More on Instagram Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard commented on the MPA rating for the film. The film received a PG-13 in part for "intense sequences of creature violence / destructionWingard's comment is simple but arguably very effective. Take a look at the post below.

This is not the first time Wingard has spoken Godzilla vs. Kong & # 39; s Great action sequences. In 2017, he said the movie was a "massive monster fight movie, "confirming that there are other creatures besides the main characters. Even those who did not enjoy Godzilla: king of the monsters I can't deny the impressive special effects. Although Wingard does not say Godzilla vs. Kong will necessarily have a larger action than Godzilla: king of the monstersIt looks like it will at least be up to par based on the comment.

Godzilla vs. Kong It may have some fantastic pieces of action and destruction, but the movie will also need a strong script for good reception. The original King Kong vs. Godzilla He managed to combine a compelling script, along with a long and satisfying battle between the fighting monsters. The most esteemed Godzilla movies, such as Mothra vs. Godzilla and Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: total attack of giant monsters, they have a human history involved along with significant destruction. Godzilla vs. Kong is fighting an uphill battle after the mixed reception of Godzilla: king of the monsters. It will be interesting to follow the reception as Godzilla vs. Kong getting closer to its November release date.

Next: Godzilla vs Kong: Why are the Titans heading to Skull Island?

Source: Adam Wingard

Star Wars should have changed its main theme after the original trilogy ended