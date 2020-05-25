Godzilla vs. Kong Prequel Comic reveals new details about Warner & # 39; s Monster Crossover

Although Warner Bros. and Legendary are apparently mulling over the possibility of delaying Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, the crossover directed by Adam Wingard is still positioning itself as the true centerpiece of the so-called MonsterVerse.

Because after the reboot of Godzilla, a prequel spin-off that directs viewers to Skull Island, and last year's sequel to Hercules, Godzilla: king of the monsters, the time has come for Gojira to come face to face with his most formidable opponent yet. And we will give you a clue: it is a monstrous monkey capable of shooting down a fleet of military helicopters.

Yes, Godzilla vs. Kong is starting to gain ground, and although the November 2020 release date is now in doubt, Warner Bros. is slowly starting to promote its main event. First, a series of prequel comics designed to complete a small backstory between the events of Skull island and Godzilla vs. Kong.

In fact, a Twitter user by the name of "omegagormaru" has transmitted some information about Godzilla vs. Kong, and how the series of prequels will be told from a Big G / s perspective while traveling to Skull Island.

The graphic novel from the Godzilla prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will be derived from his POV and understanding of his character, potentially similar to Dark Horse's Horse Godzilla KOTM # 16 ‘Thunder In The Past.

4 new #MonsterVerse Titles: Legendary Comics -A graphic novel of Godzilla Prequel To Godzilla vs. Kong

(from Godzilla's point of view, understanding his character)

-A graphic novel by Kong Prequel To Godzilla vs. Kong

-Kong Picture Book (More for younger audiences)

-The art of Godzilla vs. Kong pic.twitter.com/A8PGobgp4u – GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) May 21, 2020

After defeating Ghidorah in battle and claiming his title as the undisputed King of the Monsters, Godzilla is likely looking for suitors to the throne. We know that Monarch will also participate in some capacity, although the only official information from Warner Bros. hints at a "human conspiracy" that threatens to wipe creatures, both good and bad, off the face of the Earth forever.

Most likely, Alexander Skarsgård's geologist will play a central role, given that his character will apparently be located very close to Kong. And with so many monsters now wandering the Earth, we imagine there will be one or two Titan fights before Godzilla vs. Kong inevitably comes to the main event. November 20, 2020 is the date of their diaries.