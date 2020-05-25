Godzilla vs. Kong Prequel Comic reveals the terrifying new Nightmare Titan

Godzilla vs. Kong You'll see two of the world's most famous monsters face off in battle for centuries, but they won't be the only ones to appear. A new creation called Camazotz will also appear (alongside, possibly, Mechagodzilla), and it will debut in a prequel comic.

The reveal was made through WonderCon @ Home's Kaiju News Outlet, the main panels of the convention went virtual after it was canceled in person because you already know why. Here are some images of the nightmarish monstrosity from the official production art and images from the comic itself.

"Incarnation of Nightmares" is a fitting descriptor, as it looks utterly terrifying, the most fear-inducing aspects of nature's wildlife mingling in a dream-haunting chimera of terror. In the third image, you can see a series of smaller creatures facing fighter jets, which gives humans something they can realistically fight against, while the gigantic eponymous creatures reject it, similar to Skullcrawlers at Kong: Skull Island, which has been confirmed to return alongside the new and serpentine Nozuki.

While he looks like Man-Bat in a ‘roid fury, he actually has a precedent in the pre-existing legend. Camazotz is a creature native to Mayan mythology, a half-man, half-bat monster god who arises from the bats' association with night, death, and sacrifice. The tacit implication is likely that this Titan and the entity worshiped by Mesoamerican culture are one and the same.

It has been appropriated by pop culture before, used as the name of an extinct species of werebat on the World of Darkness RPG stage and in Stephen King & # 39; s The dark tower He was verified as one of the twelve Guardians of the Beam who supported the titular monolith, which took the form of a giant bat.

Exactly how Camazotz would fit was not mentioned. Godzilla vs. Kong Or what important part will he have to play, but his broken trumpet could be the result of a previous fight with one of the famous monsters and he is out of the game. Either way, the fact that he's deemed worthy to appear in a prequel comic suggests enough consideration that his appearance isn't as disposable as many of the Titans featured in Godzilla: king of the monsters, and will be close enough to strike fear into the hearts of the insignificant humans who oppose him.