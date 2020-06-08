GoFundMe Suspends Candace Owens Fundraiser for Alabama Bar: Report

GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser by Candace Owens on Saturday set up to help an Alabama bar after controversial comments made by its owner towards George Floyd and protesters, according to multiple reports.

Owens expressed his support and helped raise over $ 200,000 for the Parkside Cafe in Birmingham. His co-owner Michael Dykes had previously said Floyd was a "bully" and that the protesters were "idiots" in a text message posted online, AL.com reported.

"After raising $ 205,000 in a few hours, @gofundme decided to stop my campaign for Cafe Parkside in Alabama. At their discretion, they considered that the funds raised for a conservative business constitute" bigotry. "However, they will give the funds raised until coffee time … "wrote Owens on Twitter.

GoFundMe removed the campaign citing a violation of its terms of service, based on a screenshot it posted online. It specifically referred to user content that the company considered "to support hatred, violence, harassment, intimidation, discrimination, terrorism or intolerance of any kind."

It was also removed due to falsehoods against the black community at a time of deep national crisis, according to the WIAT in Birmingham.

Dykes' text message, which was sent to other employees at the bar, prompted three employees to resign and the employee who posted it on Facebook quit, AL.com reported.

Parkside Cafe previously apologized for the comments made by the owner in a Facebook post.

"It in no way reflects the opinions or beliefs of the staff or other owners," the bar wrote, according to the station.

The campaign added that his team would work with coffee to facilitate the transfer of funds on his behalf, Owens said.