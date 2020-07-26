Gohmert: the & # 39; strategy & # 39; of Democrats is & # 39; keeping America in crisis & # 39; to make it easier to get rid of Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that he believes the Democrats' strategy is "to keep the United States in crisis" to make it easier to get rid of President Trump.

Host Griff Jenkins asked Gohmert if he believed "the Democrats … are they trying to resist meaningful legislation beyond the November election?"

"Absolutely," Gohmert said in response. "That is exactly what they are trying to do."

He continued: "His strategy is, if we can keep the United States in crisis, the unrest, the economic problems that COVID has caused, it is better to get rid of Donald Trump."

Gohmert made the remarks after another night of unrest and lawlessness in more than half a dozen U.S. cities on Saturday, with chaos including damage to federal buildings and local police headquarters, and a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas.

"It's sad, but it seems that [Democrats] don't care too much about letting the United States heal because they want the political advantage they think of seeing the United States devastated so they can return to power." That's horrible, "said Gohmert. "Republicans never felt that way and they still don't."

It appeared on Fox News the same day that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday" that he remained optimistic about a second coronavirus stimulus package, with Senate Republicans planning to introduce a bill on Monday.

When asked what he would like to see in the next stimulus package, Gohmert said: "We are concerned about gift programs to help the Democratic Party."

He continued: "We have seen some of the above in the COVID legislation and, of course, both Republican senators and members of the Republican House are very concerned about the efforts of Democrats to stifle the economy by leaving the door open to litigation, simply overwhelming employers and businesses that open, ”emphasizing the need for liability protection.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told Fox News last April that he will not consider any additional coronavirus aid legislation unless it includes liability or litigation protections for companies and employees who want to return to to work.

"That has been a top priority and the question is, how much are the gift programs going to demand that don't necessarily help COVID victims than House Democrats and Senate minority leader Chuck?" Schumer, to get immunity from liability, "said Gohmert. He said.

Last May, the House of Representatives passed a $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, the most expensive legislation passed by that body in history. While Senate Republicans have largely aligned themselves in opposition to House demands, they have split over what should be included in another stimulus package.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Charles Creitz and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.