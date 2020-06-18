Going Old-School: How Bingo and Ludo Have Found Fresh Success on Mobile

The greatest fun of Ludo King is in playing with your best buddies. Form a room, challenge your buddies, and share cheerful moments that will make your friends play with you again and again.#ludoking #ludo #ludokinggame #ludokingfans #ludokinglovers #playludoonline pic.twitter.com/5JYBsozREU — Ludo King (@LudoKingGame) June 6, 2020

The recent unveiling of the PlayStation 5 might have suggested that consoles are not going anywhere for the time being, but there is no denying that mobile gaming is absolutely thriving at the moment.

New estimates from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform have put a spotlight on the most downloaded mobile games in the world during May, with Crazy Labs’ ASMR Slicing topping the charts.

However, while familiar titles such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty also appeared across the data, it was interesting to note that a name which has been synonymous with offline gaming for decades also enjoyed a strong showing. Ludo is now available on mobile and it is proving to be a major hit.

Record breaker

Gametion Technologies’ Ludo King took sixth spot in Sensor Tower’s overall download rankings, while it rose to fifth when just downloads on Google Play were taken into account.

The title based on the board game classic is regarded by some as the major gaming success in India across recent months, with YourStory.com detailing how it is now thought to have more than 50 million daily active users and 185 million monthly active users.

Speaking to the website, Gametion founder Vikash Jaiswal discussed how his aim with the game was to create something that was “easy and quick”. The title launched in 2016 and Jaiswal believes it is the first Indian game to surpass the 100 million download mark.

Bingo’s resurgence

The recent success of Ludo King certainly makes for a remarkable story, but it is not the only old-school gaming experience that has enjoyed a resurgence on mobile platforms in recent times.

Bingo is thought by many to have roots that go back centuries, but it is perhaps best known as a social pastime enjoyed by people in land-based halls. However, it has made a very smooth transition to life online, becoming a key part of an online gambling market, which is not only in rude health but also expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to figures from Grand View Research, the global sector was valued at $53.7 billion in 2019, but could be worth more than double that by 2027.

Paddy Power highlights what people can expect from online bingo in the UK, with the site featuring a host of different variations of the game based on formats including 90-ball and 75-ball. Ticket prices for the rooms on offer vary, while many different prizes are available too. The site is also one of many which offer its services on a mobile-friendly website, as well as via an app.

Embracing the classics

Mobile gaming is an area that has been associated with a host of innovations through the years, with advances like augmented reality bringing a fresh angle to some titles. However, the success of both bingo and Ludo suggests that, sometimes, people just want to enjoy the classics.

The two games have been hugely popular for a number of years and, thanks to their re-emergence online, that success looks set to continue for some time to come.