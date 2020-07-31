Going to the doctor for routine checkups may be a thing of the past





Teladoc reported after the closing bell on Wednesday that its revenue soared 85%, beating Wall Street forecasts. And the number of virtual visits to the doctor on the company's platform tripled, to almost 2.8 million.

Actions of Teladoc ( TDOC ) It was up 4% on the news on Thursday. The stock is now up almost 170% this year and is not far from a record high. CNN Business spoke to Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic on Thursday morning about the company's results.

Gorevic said that almost 15% of the company's general visits during the quarter come from people who said they would not have sought medical attention if they really had to go to a physical office.

He added that the company is seeing increased demand for virtual doctor visits for a variety of medical reasons.