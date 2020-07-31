Going to the doctor for routine checkups may be a thing of the past

Teladoc reported after the closing bell on Wednesday that its revenue soared 85%, beating Wall Street forecasts. And the number of virtual visits to the doctor on the company's platform tripled, to almost 2.8 million.
Gorevic said that almost 15% of the company's general visits during the quarter come from people who said they would not have sought medical attention if they really had to go to a physical office.
He added that the company is seeing increased demand for virtual doctor visits for a variety of medical reasons.
Some patients seek medical treatment for more common illnesses like the cold and flu.
Teladoc physicians, working in a variety of disciplines, can generally diagnose and treat most medical problems by practically analyzing patients' symptoms. That way, patients don't have to risk leaving their homes for blood tests or other diagnostic tests.
But some patients seek more specialized treatment for ailments ranging from back pain and dermatological problems to anxiety and depression.
Gorevic said many Americans seek guidance from mental health professionals because of concerns about the coronavirus. The company now has thousands of therapists, social workers, and psychiatrists who use the platform. Many of them are contractors who work specifically for Teladoc.
"The accelerated adoption of telemedicine solutions in recent months highlights the immense benefits that digital technologies can have across the healthcare sector," Global X ETF CEO Luis Berruga said in a statement.