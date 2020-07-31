Going to the doctor for routine checkups may be a thing of the past

Teladoc reported after the closing bell on Wednesday that its revenue soared 85%, beating Wall Street forecasts. And the number of virtual visits to the doctor on the company's platform tripled, to almost 2.8 million.

Actions of Teladoc (TDOC) It was up 4% on the news on Thursday. The stock is now up almost 170% this year and is not far from a record high. CNN Business spoke to Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic on Thursday morning about the company's results.

Gorevic said that almost 15% of the company's general visits during the quarter come from people who said they would not have sought medical attention if they really had to go to a physical office.

He added that the company is seeing increased demand for virtual doctor visits for a variety of medical reasons.

Some patients seek medical treatment for more common illnesses like the cold and flu.

Teladoc physicians, working in a variety of disciplines, can generally diagnose and treat most medical problems by practically analyzing patients' symptoms. That way, patients don't have to risk leaving their homes for blood tests or other diagnostic tests.

Network doctors can digitally prescribe medications, which are filled with large pharmacy chains such as CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (AMB) or online pharmacies like Capsule and From Amazon (AMZN) PillPack and then mailed to patients.
The doctor will see you now ... in your living room

But some patients seek more specialized treatment for ailments ranging from back pain and dermatological problems to anxiety and depression.

Gorevic said many Americans seek guidance from mental health professionals because of concerns about the coronavirus. The company now has thousands of therapists, social workers, and psychiatrists who use the platform. Many of them are contractors who work specifically for Teladoc.

Teladoc is just one of the many companies that are on the wave of virtual medicine. In fact, ETF Global X on Thursday launched a new Telemedicine and Digital Health fund, and the company is one of its main holdings.
The fund also owns health information software providers. Veeva systems (VEEV) and Sift (CERN) as well as diabetes management companies Tandem (TNDM) and Dexcom (DXCM).

"The accelerated adoption of telemedicine solutions in recent months highlights the immense benefits that digital technologies can have across the healthcare sector," Global X ETF CEO Luis Berruga said in a statement.

