Gold price hits record in new fears for the economy

Gold hit $ 1,944 an ounce on Monday, beating its previous record of $ 1,921 set in 2011.

"Gold is the clear beneficiary of safe-haven demand," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a research note.

The main driver of the gold recovery has been falling U.S. government bond yields, reflecting the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will have to keep interest rates lower for an extended period to supporting the economic recovery, according to Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

That has also served to weaken the US dollar, which is trading at a 22-month low of 0.85 euros and a 4-month low against the Japanese yen, Sayed said in a research note on Monday.