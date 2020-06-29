Golden State Killer suspect appears before judge

The alleged Golden State killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, accused of terrorizing California in the 1970s and 1980s, will appear before a Sacramento judge this morning.

While multiple media outlets reported that DeAngelo, 74, will plead guilty to an extensive list of charges including murder, rape and kidnapping, prosecutors objected.

"We have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any defense offer, given the massive scope of the case, the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses, and our inherent obligations to victims," ​​said a joint statement by prosecutors the last week.

Attorneys and DeAngelo will appear before a judge in the Union Ballroom on the Sacramento State University campus, a place to accommodate social estrangement. The six district attorneys will hold a joint press conference immediately after court at 3 p.m. local time, or 6 p.m. ET.

In March, a motion to dismiss the charges filed by DeAngelo's attorneys included a footnote saying: "Mr. DeAngelo is 74 years old. He has offered to testify on the charges with a life sentence." Defense attorneys did not elaborate on the statement.

In August 2018, district attorneys from six different counties filed 26 charges against DeAngelo, consolidating the cases against him.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested in April 2018, after the DNA from the crime scene matched the genetic material of a relative registered at a genealogy site.