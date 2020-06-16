Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, California – A man accused of being the rapist and murderer who terrorized California residents in the 1970s and 1980s agreed to plead guilty to dozens of crimes in exchange for having avoided the death penalty, a police source and a family member said. of the victim. Monday.

A former police officer accused of being the Golden State Assassin, Joseph DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty on June 29 and be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the surviving victims and relatives of the deceased confront him in court.

"We fully support the death penalty, and yet we fully support this decision to let Golden State Killer declare himself to life without the possibility of parole," said Ron Harrington. Her younger brother Keith and new sister-in-law Patti were beaten to death at their Orange County home in August 1980.

"Almost 40 years have passed and literally some of the victims have died, there are fundamental problems from an evidentiary point of view," he explained. "You have victims who have passed away, how are they going to testify?"

Sacramento County public defenders did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email about their 74-year-old client, who seemed increasingly frail in his last court appearance in March.

District attorneys in six counties who had been seeking the death penalty released a joint statement that did not address that problem, but pointed to the extent of the crimes that began more than four decades ago and involved dozens of victims in 11 counties for more of a decade.

DeAngelo was identified only when investigators secretly collected DNA more than two years ago and say it shows he was the one who broke into the couples' suburban homes at night. The armed and masked rapist would tie up the man and pile plates on his back, threatening to kill both victims if he heard the plates fall while attacking the woman.

"Victims of crime have the right to finality in their criminal cases, as well as the expectation that the person convicted of committing the crime will be punished," prosecutors said. They said that their offices "are working closely with the victims in this case to ensure that their statements are considered by the Court prior to sentencing."

Prosecutors said they "have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any defense offer, given the massive scope of the case (and) the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses."

Governor Gavin Newsom has halted executions while he is governor, although the death penalty remains legal in California.

Harrington said the decision was made about two weeks ago after prosecutors consulted the survivors and vowed to keep it secret until The Sacramento Bee first reported the news.

Expect a one-day hearing just to read all the charges, and have the hearing be held in an even undetermined place larger than any courtroom just to keep dozens of victims and bystanders at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic. .

DeAngelo is suspected of having at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in California. In many of the violations, Harrington said, "the statute of limitations has been enforced and you cannot be formally charged with them, but I understand that he will also formally acknowledge them."

The sentence can last for several days in mid-August, Harrington said, because each survivor or family member will have the opportunity to confront DeAngelo in person, by video or in writing.

There was a consensus among survivors to accept the plea agreement, Harrington said.

"Too many victims have died and there are many other people, not just our case, who wanted a closure," said Harrington. "We are approaching as much closure as possible."