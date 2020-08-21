golden-state-killer’s-ex-wife-breaks-her-silence

(Newsdio) A former police officer who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes that happened decades ago will be sentenced Friday in California.

Joseph DeAngelo, the man known as the notorious Golden State Killer, terrorized the victims in the 1970s and ’80s. His ex-wife broke her silence in a statement submitted to the court but not expected to be read aloud. Sacramento attorney Sharon Huddle, who married DeAngelo in 1973, said his actions have had “a devastating and pervasive” effect on her life.

“I will never be the same person,” she wrote Thursday. “I now live everyday with the knowledge of how he attacked and severely damaged hundreds of innocent people’s lives and murdered 13 innocent people who were loved and have now been missed for 40 years or more.”

Huddle never once refers to him by name and calls him “the defendant” all through.

“I have lost the ability to trust people,” she said. “I trusted the defendant when he told me he had to work, or was going pheasant hunting, or going to visit his parents hundreds of miles away. When I was not around I trusted he was doing what he told me he was doing.”