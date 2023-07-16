The American actress and producer Goldie Hawn recently spoke about her long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell. The couple has been together for 40 years but has never married. In a recent interview, Hawn explained why they decided not to tie the knot.

Hawn said that the couple had never felt the need to get married and were happy with their relationship as it was. She also suggested that the idea of marriage had changed over time and that it was no longer seen as essential to a successful relationship.

Hawn went on to say that she had seen too many marriages end in divorce and didn’t want to go through that herself. She said, “How many divorces are fun? They’re not. And we’re delighted together. So why mess with it?”

Hawn and Russell first met on the set of “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band” in 1968 but didn’t begin dating until they worked together again on the movie “Swing Shift” in 1983. They have been together ever since and have raised a blended family of four children.

The couple’s decision not to marry has been a topic of discussion for many years, but Hawn’s recent comments shed some new light on the matter. They suggest that the couple is happy with their relationship and doesn’t feel the need to conform to societal expectations.

Hawn’s comments have been met with support from many fans, who see her and Russell as a model of a successful long-term relationship. Some have even suggested that their decision not to marry could serve as an inspiration to others who are looking for an alternative to traditional marriage.

Overall, Hawn’s comments have sparked a conversation about the changing nature of relationships and the role of marriage in modern society. Whether or not others will follow in Hawn and Russell’s footsteps remains to be seen, but for now, the couple seems happy to continue their relationship on their terms.