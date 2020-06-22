Goldie Hawn talks about "angel" Kurt Russell on Father's Day: "No one loves like him"

Goldie Hawn shared a sweet message for her longtime partner Kurt Russell on Father's Day.

The "First Wives Club" actress shared a selfie with Russell, 69, on Instagram, captioned: "Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him ❤️ Happy Father's Day, my angel 😇".

Hawn, 74, and Russell share their son, Wyatt Russell, together. They have also maintained a strong mixed family.

The actress shares Kate and Oliver Hudson with her ex, Bill Hudson, and Russell has another son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

The couple has been together since 1983.

Kate and Oliver Hudson have had a strong bond with Russell since childhood.

"Sir. Russell, also known as PA … you entered and completed our family. I was 6 years old … fear and uncertainty, and you taught me confidence and independence," said Oliver, 43, in a tribute to Russell for father's Day. He also shared a message for his biological father.

Kate, 41, on the other hand, only wished her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and Russell a Happy Father's Day. To the actor he wrote: "I love him to pieces ❤️ Happy Fathers Day to our Pa ❤️".

Kate and Oliver have had a complex relationship with their biological father for years and rarely share a Father's Day message for him, despite always wishing Russell the best. "Change your [last name] to Russell," Hudson said in an interview with Inside Edition in 2015.