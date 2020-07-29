Goldman Sachs CEO DJ & # 39; d at the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons under investigation

Solomon, who in addition to running one of the world's largest and most powerful investment banks, is also a part-time electronic dance DJ who calls himself D-sol while playing records at clubs in New York and Miami.
Last Saturday, he acted early and left before the show ended, Goldman Sachs (GS) said.
"The vast majority of the audience seemed to follow the rules, but are concerned that some will violate the rules and put themselves in danger," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said in a statement.
The Wall Street bank added that the organizers of the charity concert "worked closely with the local government and established strict health protocols."
New York State, one of the worst affected parts of the United States during the pandemic, has banned non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people.
Organizers of the Safe & Sound event promised a "safe and controlled environment that sets the bar for all events to come," according to a website promoting the concert. That included encouraging guests to wear masks when going to the restrooms and a requirement that guests arrive together and follow the guidelines for social distancing. It is unclear how these protocols were implemented, if at all.
Ticket prices started at $ 225 and went up to $ 2,500 per person for the "Rockstar Package" which included a private RV for 10 guests. The Chainsmokers, who played after Solomon finished their performance, are a Grammy-winning DJ duo.
Cuomo said he was "horrified" by the videos showing crowds at the concert. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Southampton supervisor on Monday saying he was "very disturbed" by reports of "thousands of people nearby, outside their vehicles," along with "a VIP area where there was no pretext for a vehicle. "He also added that concert goers" generally did not adhere to the social distancing orientation. "
The concert raised money for various charities, including No Kid Hungry, according to organizers.
The concert took place just a day after Goldman Sachs agreed to a $ 3.9 billion settlement with the Malaysian government to resolve claims about the bank's role in a major corruption scandal known as 1MDB. According to the Justice Department, the Wall Street bank arranged and signed deals for 1MDB, a sovereign wealth fund that was robbed of $ 4.5 billion.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. and fined $ 49 million for charges related to the scandal.
Solomon replaced Lloyd Blankfein as CEO of Goldman Sachs in 2018.
"(I) ran into him as a hobby, and now I'm doing it for fun," Solomon said on a podcast in 2017.