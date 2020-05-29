Goldstein and Daley talk about dungeons and dragons and flash movies!

Goldstein and Daley talk about Dungeons & Dragons and Flash movies!

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have been a powerful collaboration duo for almost 15 years and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo has opened up about their DC Extended Universe. Flash movie that never came to fruition and the next Dungeons and Dragons adaptation at Paramount Pictures.

The duo was preparing to head to the UK and begin exploring their locations for their adaptation of the iconic board game, they had also started work on a second draft of the script for the project, when the global pandemic caused mandatory closings, but failed. did Paramount and eOne are "cautiously optimistic"That they can"roll the ballSafely soon. Some of the new methods they are looking for to keep things safe as the world changes is the concentration of public masses, since they have created moments that have a large number of them.

"We have these scenes with huge crowds that we are now rethinking and deciding whether they are worth preserving or whether we should try to pivot and find another way to get into the scenes that we were imagining."Daley explained."We have submitted our second draft of the film and are preparing ourselves with storyboards and visualizing sequences. That is something that we can also do from our homes. "

The two are best known for their work in the field of comedy, having co-written the well-received 2011 ensemble Horrible bosses and helping to develop the scripts for Cloudy with a chance of meatballs 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Looking at the evolution of their career and infusing their humor brand into a more action-based fare, they feel that Dungeons and Dragons it's a good start for them, with Goldstein noting that they really want to make sure the movie is "funny. "

"It is not a wacky comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with many comedy elements and characters that we hope people really understand and enjoy watching their adventures.Goldstein said.

"D&D It is a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people who play it and the way they speak.Daley continued. "Therefore, we never wanted to make fun of the fantasy genre or tease it. But we wanted to find another way to do it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Only the format of Dungeons and Dragons it's very interesting and fun, it's about critical thinking and standing thinking and discovering ways to make things work after they fall. There's a lot of spirit to that that we're trying to inject into the film. "

One of the pre-production processes that the creative duo have yet to work through is casting the film, which Goldstein imagines will now have to be done on video calls rather than being in the living room with an artist, which Daley considers to be "one of the drawbacks of all this. "

"Much of the deal is feeling the electricity in the room, especially when you're doing a chemical reading between people."Daley described."But our casting department at Paramount told us that they had already done chemistry readings like this, where people would be entering Skyping from Australia and they said that it works really well as long as the connection is (good). It's a whole new territory to discover, and hopefully you get the same results as a normal casting session."

Before logging in Dungeons and Dragonsthey were both working alone Flash Film for the DCEU before leaving due to reported creative differences, and by looking back on the development of that project, they found that they learned some lessons about the type of storytelling for big-budget projects.

"The challenge is tackling it like you would a much smaller movie, and not getting caught up in the fact that you have over $ 100 million to spend and start thinking about the bigger pieces you can build."Goldstein said."Rather, focus on the things that make it special and make an audience invest, and those are the characters. That's in the things that you don't need a lot of money to do the right thing. So we get closer The flash and that's how we get closer D&D."

"This is how we get closer Spiderman, too"Daley pointed out."Our favorite scene we wrote in the movie was the scene in the car where Michael Keaton drives Tom Holland to the dance. It was probably the least visual show in that entire movie. "

It was previously reported that goosebumps director Rob Lettermen would direct the Dungeons and Dragons movie in 2016 but that movie never materialized and the project has gone through several iterations including one with Lego batman director Chris McKay.

Role playing game Dungeons and Dragons It first became popular in 1974, and has since accumulated millions of players and fans worldwide. The hugely popular property has also influenced numerous writers, directors, game designers, and other creative professionals throughout its four decades. The feature film was first announced in 2013, where a rights dispute began between the studio and Hasbro (parent company of publisher Wizards of the Coast), but the issues were resolved last year and the film is still in development.

First adapted for the small screen as an animated television series in 1983, the iconic Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson RPG became a live-action film in 2000 directed by Courtney Solomon. The film was not a critical or financial success, but led to a telefilm sequel with the 2005 film. Dungeons & Dragons: God of Dragon's Wrath and direct tracking to DVD with Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness in 2012.