Golf passes initial test without virus positive results

The PGA Tour is not simply taking up where you left off.

Very little about the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial resembles the first round of The Players Championship on March 12, the last professional golf played before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf and pretty much everything else.

Players return to a new set of rules, starting with mandatory testing for the coronavirus when they first arrive and taking their temperatures before they can reach the parking lot.

The tour said that the 487 tests of players, caddies and essential personnel were negative.

On the field, players should do everything possible to practice social distancing and "show the best practices for playing golf to our fans who watch the broadcast."

The good news is that Wednesday's activity was not shown on television.

Players and caddies traded suits (players are supposed to handle the suits themselves). Caddies were not cleaning the flagpoles or bunker rakes after use. Social distancing felt more like a guide.

It was normal on a return that is supposed to be anything but that.

"It will be very easy to go back to the old habits because it is just what we have done," said Rory McIlroy on Wednesday. "I would say that the public that watches it should only give players and caddies a margin of maneuver if they see something on television that is not quite right." We also have to solve it as we go along. ”

Of equal concern is what they do off the golf course, even with a designated hotel. Some stay in houses. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jason Dufner have their own chef.

The most obvious difference is that there are no spectators on the field, which makes Colonial look the way it does to members, except for the ropes that line the street to give cars and mowers some guidance on where to drive.

Another difference is likely to be the number of people watching from home.

Golf is just the second most important sport coming back in the US. USA (Motor sports are back in action), and a field with McIlroy, Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka is attractive.

There is also an underlying responsibility to prove that going back right now was the right move, and that golf may live up to its reputation as one of the safest sports.

"I think this week is very important because golf will be the center of the sports world, which is usually a few weeks a year," said McIlroy. "But for people to have something to do on television where they really don't know the result, I think it will be good for them." So I think it will be a good thing. "

"And I think it is an important week because golf can demonstrate that we can play in a socially distant way," he said. "We can hold a tournament and comply with all the security protocols that have been implemented."

Koepka did not apologize for working with caddy Ricky Elliott as he always does, mainly because his caddy will be staying with him this week and both have been tested.

“You watch any other sport. I'm pretty sure LeBron James isn't going to worry about making a choice. Soccer, you are not going to worry about attacking a boy due to social distancing, ”said Koepka.

But he recognized the importance of passing this week without incident, so that golf can continue until just before Christmas.

"I think it's important to make sure we go through all of these things because I want to play," said Koepka. "I know everyone here wants to play, I know fans want to see us play, so we have to take all those protocols seriously if we really want to be here for the rest of the year."

And then there is the matter of birdies and bogeys.

McIlroy and Thomas are among those who have never played Colonial. Rahm has a mathematical chance to replace McIlroy at No. 1 in the world. Koepka has not been the same since his knee injury late last year, and he believes the breakup did him a world of good. Jordan Spieth can only hope that the same is true for him.

Everyone is eager to return, even in silence.

Rickie Fowler hit a wedge 4 feet into the seventh hole during a practice round and a passerby yelled, “Nice shot. That will be the scope of the week's comments. "

Elite players rarely go that long without serious competition, except when injured, and while many have been playing at home in Florida, Texas, or Arizona, it is almost impossible to replicate reality.

It will be real on Thursday, even without fans, even if it doesn't look like it did in March.