Golf succeeds in postponing the Ryder Cup until 2021

CROMWELL, Conn. – All the time, it was going to be the right thing.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the sports world, the chances of the Ryder Cup 2020 being played have been jeopardized. The chances of the biennial event being held with viewers was never realistic.

A Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup at all. That's why, according to a Guardian report, the 2020 Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits, will be postponed until 2021.

For weeks, the world's top players, players who have had a significant voice in the last Ryder Cups, have expressed strong feelings that the event should not be played unless fans are allowed.

The PGA of America and the European Tour, the two governing bodies that run the sport's most attractive golf week, did not confirm the report. The Post's phone calls to PGA of America chief Seth Waugh went unanswered, and a PGA of America spokesman later declined to comment.

In this case, silence is confirmation. Just like when the San Francisco Chronicle broke the news last week that the PGA Championship would continue on schedule at Harding Park, but without the spectators.

Finally, the PGA of America confirmed that report this week, as it will likely officially announce the Ryder Cup postponement in the coming days.

And it is correct.

The PGA Tour events currently lit without viewers the past two weeks at Colonial and Hilton Head, and now this week at Travelers and next week at Detroit are animals other than a Ryder Cup.

A Ryder Cup is simply not the same event without the passion of the fans.

Check out each featured video of the best moments in Ryder Cup history, and those moments are intertwined with fans and their rabid reaction.

"I want a Ryder Cup with full capacity," said Englishman Paul Casey on Tuesday. "I want it with fans screaming. I saw the headlines (about the postponement), so if the PGA of America confirms it in the next few days or weeks or whenever, I will fully endorse it. Even as a European, knowing how loud it would be for the American team, that's what I want. We want to play a Ryder Cup in that environment, in that cauldron, and (postponing it) is the right thing to do.

"I know there is politics involved. There are financial implications and side effects in the Presidents Cup (which is scheduled for 2021 and will likely move to 2022), but I fully support it."

In fact, there are political implications that come with the Ryder Cup postponement, mainly because it is the European Tour, which relies too heavily on the revenue raised by the event. Surely, the European Tour did not want to participate in the postponement.

But even Europe's star players don't want to participate in playing a Ryder Cup without fans, even if that would help them retain the cup.

"If we can't play with the fans, I don't think we should play this year," said Spaniard Jon Rahm, the world's No. 2 player. "The fans do what the Ryder Cup is. I think it should be played with the fans."

That means 2021. And finding a player who disagrees is like finding one who doesn't mind an occasional double bogey on their scorecard.

"If players voted to have it without fans or to be able to postpone to allow fans, they would go for the postponement," said Jordan Spieth. "I think everyone would vote for the postponement, especially the Americans who are in their home country. I'd rather wait and play with fans than play without fans and force a Ryder Cup this year. "

Patrick Reed, who acquired the nickname he appreciates, "Captain America," for his Ryder Cup exploits, called the impending postponement "disappointing," but said "I can't" imagine playing one without fans.

"You want to have those jokes back and forth with the crowds," said Reed. "If you're a local team, you basically want that 12th man. If you are the visiting team, you expect to enter a hostile environment. "

Irish Rory McIlroy, the world's No. 1 player, has been the most vocal advocate of the postponement if fans were not allowed to attend.

"It wouldn't be a great show," he said recently. "There would be no atmosphere. A Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup."

Enough talk.

See you in 2021.