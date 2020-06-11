Golfer Camilo Villegas' daughter has brain and spinal tumors

Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas said his 20-month-old daughter has tumors of the brain and spine and is on her second round of chemotherapy.

Villegas' daughter Mia underwent surgery after being diagnosed in early March and is being treated at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Villegas said he hopes to have more information on his prognosis in the coming months after his next round of treatment.

"Fortunately, it is just an obstacle on the road for her and for us, and we will celebrate that day that she is clean," said the former world number seven.

Villegas has struggled with a shoulder injury in recent years and has not been a consistent feature on the tour since his daughter's diagnosis.

The Colombian said that his family encouraged him to play in the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass this week and that he is taking inspiration from his daughter's fight.

"I don't know what to expect. I really don't know what I want now. I just want to be there for Mia and support her," said the 38-year-old woman.

"Whenever I feel emotionally ready, I will play again. This week is just a car ride, being with my brother, walking away, seeing people, enjoying the game I love, and coming back to Mia next week."