Golfer Paige Spiranac recalls being hit in the face by a college roommate

Golfer Paige Spiranac recalled a fight with her college roommate during an episode of her podcast "Playing A Round" on Monday.

Spiranac, 27, said he was in college when he got into a fight with his roommate, who was a softball player. She said that her roommate called her to pick her up after a night in the city. The roommate had been drinking, Spiranac said.

“I took her to the car and she was totally fine. We drove back, and suddenly, we parked right in front of our house … and she passed out, I have to get her out of the car, up a small flight of stairs, to her room and change her, "Spiranac said, according to the New York Post.

She added that her roommate fell to the floor and when he tried to help her up, the roommate ran to her room and closed the door. When Spiranac tried to enter his roommate's room, he was punched in the face.

"I thought, 'Open the door, open the door,' and he thought I was one of his ex-boyfriends, so open the door and grab me as hard as you can," he said. "I woke up the next day with a huge black eye."

Spiranac was asked what had happened to other students and teachers in the face. She said they expressed concern for her, but explained that it was only from her roommate.

Spiranac said he had no resentment for the incident.

"I felt really bad, that was the only fight I have been in and I lost," he said. "I have never had the reaction when I have been really angry about hitting someone, slapping or hurting someone."

It is unclear when the incident occurred. He attended Arizona in his first year and then transferred to the state of San Diego.

Spiranac has appeared on the Cactus Tour and attempted to enter the LPGA Tour. He missed the cut at an LPGA Tour event in Dubai in 2016 and has not played since.

However, the golfer has created a considerable brand. She has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.