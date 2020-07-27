Golfer Richy Werenski attracts attention with the Blue Lives Matter bracelet

Richy Werenski finished tied for third at the 3M Open on Sunday, but it was his decision to wear a "Blue Lives Matter" bracelet that attracted more eyes than his performance at TPC Twin Cities.

Werenski's bracelet was seen on Sunday by a golf writer. He had worn the bracelet for most of the tournament, which started on Thursday.

Werenski's bracelet in support of police officers became a hot topic on social media. Players across the sports spectrum have endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement and some see Blue Lives Matter as direct opposition to that group.

However, Sky Sports noted that Werenski has been wearing the bracelet for the past four years. The Massachusetts native has family in law enforcement.

He has not commented on the reaction to wearing the bracelet.

His 3M Open final was tied for the best final of his 2020 season so far. He also finished tied for third in the A Military Tribute in The Greenbrier tournament.

He still has to win on the PGA Tour. He has finished second twice in his career and third three times. He also has eight Top 10 finishes. His 2019 season ended early after he had a car accident in October.