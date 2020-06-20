Golfers react to first PGA coronavirus case at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau were exchanging birdies with very different games. Rory McIlroy ran out enough little birds to make the cut. And the most important play of the day at RBC Heritage belonged to a player who hit the field, but not the tee.

Nick Watney became a footnote in golf history on Friday as the first player to test positive for the coronavirus.

"I was a little bit surprised, to be honest," said Vaughn Taylor, who played Watney in the first round and went to the test immediately after his 69. "Heart started running, he got a little nervous. I just hope that at Nick is doing well and we'll get over it. "

Watney tested negative when he arrived Tuesday, experienced symptoms Friday, and took another test that tested positive. He now faces self-isolation for at least 10 days as the tournament progresses.

The buzz of the weekend in Harbor Town seems to be more than just birdies and bogeys.

Simpson had the last word with a 6-foot birdie in his final hole at No. 9 for 6 other under-65s, giving him a shot lead after another day of seeing DeChambeau and his additional 40 pounds of dough hanging of his shoes for a 64. DeChambeau made six birdies on his back nine, losing a 5-foot foot in the last that would have tied for the lead. Corey Conners was also a comeback after a ghost-free 63.

"It is very satisfying to know that I am not around while some of these guys and that I can use my distance control and shooting skills to get up when I am 40 yards or 30 yards behind these guys," said Simpson. "I would like to go further. Three years ago I undertook a journey to strengthen myself, to keep going, but to do it much slower than Bryson. But it has made it look easy and smooth. "

Simpson was 12 below 130, and the score was kept clustered. The lightning storms that swept across the island and halted the game for two hours only gave players more time to talk about Watney and the ramifications. McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who is on the PGA Tour board of directors, said a positive test was going to happen as the tour returns from a three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The whole set plan was not if, but when someone tests positive, what is the protocol and what are the next steps," Spieth said. "So I feel confident, just from being on those phone calls, on what the PGA TOUR is going to do in the future, and I hope that contact tracing will not lead to anyone else testing positive in the bubble."

McIlroy, who shot 66 to make the cut with a free kick, said he saw Watney on the green before the test result was returned. Brooks Koepka, who was three strokes away after a 66, said he saw Watney in the parking lot.

"It is unfortunate that Nick has understood, but at the same time, hopefully, he is left alone with him and does not spread," said Koepka. "Because I think we will have a big problem on our hands if it continues as the weeks continue."

For much of Friday, Simpson led and DeChambeau was the center of attention, with his incredible volume making him stand out as the lighthouse behind the 18th green.

He decided at the end of last season to get stronger and bigger so he could swing faster and hit him longer, and the transformation grabs everyone's attention. Even as you add 40 pounds of dough, you haven't lost your love of science. That was evident in his last hole.

DeChambeau was honored and let Simpson go first so he could figure out what to do. Simpson pushed his hybrid 221 yards down the fairway on the 334-yard ninth hole. DeChambeau opted for a 3-wood, primarily because he feared his driver would go beyond the green.

He took two violent practice punches and released his breath like an Olympic weight lifter preparing for the cleanup and jerk. He sent it up just to say, “Ah! Too much twist, damn it.

He found a bunker in front of the green, 309 yards away, and was much more upset about missing the little birdie putt, even though his 64 put him back in the mix. It hasn't ended worse than a tie for fifth since February, only four tournaments because the pandemic shut down golf for three months.

"He's been able to take this body he's never played with before and still play just as well, if not better," Simpson said. "So that's really impressive."

Free time didn't seem to hurt, and DeChambeau said time in the gym, and on the buffet line, allowed him to go from a ball speed of about 188 mph to the lowest 190. That doesn't always work in Harbor Town, a narrow course that winds through the oaks, and DeChambeau regrets that he was unable to "throw the Kraken".

At least he doesn't stop at dinner. DeChambeau says his fitness plan is a 2-to-1 serving of carbohydrates and protein and “I literally have it. Whatever, whenever. Most of the volume is muscular, all for greater speed. He believes it can go up to 197 mph on a course that allows more drivers.

The biggest benefit is where you leave it.

"The distance gain has helped me hit 9 irons and throw wedges into holes compared to hitting 7 irons and 6 irons," he said. "That is a big change for me that has allowed me to go and attack flags much more, be more aggressive, not have to try to fit into this little place on the street and really attack those flags."

Simpson has more to worry about than DeChambeau. Twenty players were within four shots of the leader, a group that includes Koepka and Dustin Johnson.