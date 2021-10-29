Good Bones Season 7 is finally going to happen. HGTV gave a 13-episode order for the seventh season of the popular mother-daughter home renovation show. The show will start this summer and it will be on TV until fall 2022.

The sixth season of the TV show came out on June 29, which had 12 million viewers. Discovery+ is also making a show with Mina Starsiak Hawk that is called Good Bones: Risky Business.

A person who finds homes for people will follow a woman and her mom. They are from Indianapolis. They buy homes that are old and fix them so they are good again. There are many episodes from previous seasons of a show. You can watch them before the new season starts.

When is Good Bones Season 7 coming up?

We do not know when the next season of Good Bones will be released. It should come out in 2022, but we don’t know for sure yet.

Who is in the Season 7 cast?

Good Bones Cast is a TV show. It has two hosts – Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. When they are not hosting, they help to renovate houses so they can be more comfortable and beautiful. Mina is a real estate expert and Karen is from a legal background. They hire their family to help with demo and construction work in Indianapolis.

What is the series all about?

The Good Bones series airs on HGTV. The show stars Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. They help people by restoring old homes to their former glory.

What is the information related to Good Bones season 7?

HGTV has ordered 13 more episodes of Good Bones. They will be on the tv in the summer of 2022.

Six episodes of Season 6 are out. They are watched by 12 million people. They are making a spin-off show.

In a show called “Good Bones”, a real estate agent and her mom fix old homes in their hometown Indianapolis. In this show, a couple gets to renovate a house. They take down the walls and fix them up. They will do all of the work on their own. The people on the show share their personal lives with us. They have a lot of things going on in their lives. They are good at making old houses look new again and they know how to use the camera. That is why people keep watching them.

What can we expect from Good Bones season 7?

The spinoff series will show Mina buying the Sanders House. It is one of the largest projects that she has bought so far. The house is about 100 years old and it is 6,000 square feet and The house will be restored. The house will go back to how it was before.

The Sanders House is an old property. It is hard work to fix it up, but Starsiak Hawk said she has done way more than this before and she’s committed to making it the most beautiful house in the neighborhood.

Discovery+ has a plan to show people your favorite TV shows. They want to show you their favorite TV shows and stories. You can watch the show online if you are not near a TV. You can stream it on your phone. Good Bones airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., but it is on earlier than that on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Discovery+.

What is the other information related to it?

Although there is not much said about the seventh season, all the other seasons were loved. For example, Good Bones was nominated for several awards in 2018 and 2019, including an Emmy Award.

The reviews for season four were really good. The ratings were higher than the other seasons! This show is about real-life situations that happen every day. People have to fix things or do jobs themselves, just like on the show.

Season 7 might please the audience, but the first episode is what started it all.

Some people liked the first episode of this show, but not all people thought it was good. Some people liked how Mina was snarky. We will be waiting to hear about the seventh season too.

We will update you as soon as we know more information about the release date. The story of a mother and daughter continues next season. There will be more surprises to unfold.