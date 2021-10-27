Good Bones Season 7 is finally going to happen. HGTV gave a 13-episode order for the seventh season of the popular mother-daughter home renovation show. The show will be on TV starting in summer 2022.

The early pickup came six episodes into Season 6, which has drawn 12 million viewers since its June 29 premiere. Discovery+ is also making a companion show called Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk.

A person who finds homes for people will continue to follow a woman and her mom. They will buy more dilapidated homes in their hometown of Indianapolis. In this show, the pair will take down houses and fix them. They will also show what happens to their lives.

Good Bones is coming back! The show that has been on the TV since 2016 just got renewed for another season. It will be on TV in 2021. You can watch all the episodes from previous seasons before the new season starts.

What is the information related to Good Bones season 7?

More episodes of Good Bones are coming. HGTV has ordered 13 episodes for the seventh season, and it will be on tv in the summer of 2022.

Six episodes into Season 6, 12 million people watched it. Discovery+ is making a spinoff show.

A show called “Good Bones” will follow a real estate agent and her mom. They fix old homes in their hometown, Indianapolis. In this show, a couple gets to renovate a house. They take down the walls and fix them up. They will do all of the work on their own. These people also share their personal lives with us so we get to know them better. The people in the show have a lot of things going on in their lives. They are also really good at making houses look new again and they are smart about the camera. That is why people keep watching them.

What can we expect from Good Bones season 7?

The spinoff series will show Mina buying the Sanders House. It will be the largest project that she has bought so far. The house is about 100 years old and it is 6,000 square feet. The overhaul will require the house to be restored. The house will go back to how it was before.

The Sanders House is an old property. Starsiak Hawk said it is way more than she has done before, but she is committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discovery+ has a strategy to serve our biggest fans with even more TV shows. They want to show people their favorite TV shows and stories. You will be able to watch the show online if you are not near a TV. You can also stream it on your phone.

Good Bones airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., but it is on earlier than that on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Discovery+.

What is the other information related to it?

Although there is not much revealed about the seventh season, all the other seasons were loved. For example, Good Bones was nominated for several awards in 2018 and 2019, including an Emmy Award.

The reviews for season four were very good. The ratings were higher than in other seasons! This show is about real-life situations that happen every day. People have to fix things or do jobs themselves, just like on the show.

Season 7 might please the audience, but the pilot is what started it all.

The pilot had good reviews, but not all people liked the first episode because it was slow and didn’t have many surprises. However, most people liked how Mina was snarky. We will be waiting to hear about the seventh season too.

We are waiting for the release dates to be announced soon and We will update you as we get more information.

The story of the mother-daughter duo continues next season. It will have more surprises to unfold.