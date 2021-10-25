Good Bones is back and ready for more! The popular show that’s been on HGTV since 2016 just got renewed for a seventh season. On top of already having one season under their belt, the stars of Good Bones have announced they’re planning to air season seven in 2021. You can catch up on all your favorite episodes from previous seasons before binging on season 7.

Here’s everything covered to keep you updated.

Season 7 of Good Bones Renewed on July 28, 2021

Season 6 premiered in June 2021. The following month, the series was renewed for a seventh season.

Though there is no confirmed date for the release. However, we can hope for the new season to launch in 2022.

We can expect June or July of 2022. This season of Good Bones will have 13 episodes in total. We will update this section when we know the exact release dates for season 7.

Starsiak Hawk and Laine will be Back in Season 7

Karen E. Laine was seen in previous seasons. As the main character of Good Bones, Laine plays attorney for the mother-daughter home-renovation show. Mina Starsiak Hawk will also be back for the show to play real estate agent.

Austin Aynes, Cory Miller, and Mina Starsiak are also expected to be back for season 7 of the show.

We will be knowing more names when the show’s release dates are launched in 2022.

Reviews of the Viewers for the Previous Seasons of Good Bones

Although there is not much revealed about the seventh season. However, all the previous seasons were loved by the viewers. Good Bones was nominated for several awards in 2018 and 2019, including an Emmy Award.

The reviews of season four were also positive as it had even higher ratings than previous seasons! The show has great reviews overall because it is about real-life situations. It happens to people every day with DIY projects around their homes or commercial properties.

Season 7 might please the audience, but the pilot is still what started it all.

The pilot had great reviews, but some people were not too pleased with this first episode because of its slow pace and lack of suspense. However, most viewers loved Mina’s snarky attitude. We will be waiting to hear from the viewers about the seventh season as well.

Good Bones Season 7 will be Much Fun than Others

Nevertheless, we are waiting for the release dates to be announced soon. We will update you as we get information about it

Undoubtedly, previous seasons had many adventures waiting for the mother-daughter duo. The next season is scheduled. And it will have more surprises to unfold.

The fans are expecting more of the same in Season Seven with some changes too. The show’s release dates will be announced soon and we’ll update you as it is available for us, so stay tuned!