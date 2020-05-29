Good Boy trailer unleashes a killer dog in Hulu's latest movie Into the Dark

Hulu has released a new trailer for Good Guy. This is the latest installment in the streaming service's Into the Dark anthology series, done in collaboration with Blumhouse Productions. Every month, a feature film release focusing on a holiday is released. The June edition will launch in celebration of Pet Appreciation Week and is led by Hallowe'en and Jurassic world star Judy Greer. She is associated with a dog that is not innocent as he appears on the surface.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvcwkFWb_30 (/ embed)

The trailer for Into the Dark opens with a woman who is struggling in her love life and looking to change things up a bit. Then she goes to a shelter to adopt a dog and he seems to improve his mood a bit. But things take an unexpected and bloody turn in a hurry. As a result, the dog fiercely protects its new owner at a level that could be considered excessive. But she accepts it and the blood continues to spill.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies Streaming Right Now

In the darkThe June issue was directed by Tyler MacIntyre with a script by Aaron and Will Eisenberg. The cast also includes Steve Guttenberg (3 men and a baby, Police Academy), Ellen Wong (Radiance, Scott Pilgrim vs. the world) Elise Neal (Hustle and flow, Hollywood divas), Maria Conchita Alonso (The running Man, Moscow on the Hudson), McKinley Freeman (Hit the floor, Daytime divas) and Chico the dog. In a conversation with Variety, Judy Greer explained how the Hulu project came to her. It was a matter of proper coincidence.

"It was a lot of fun, I was walking (my dog) Mary one day and I was walking around the Bricks & Scones coffee shop in Larchmont, where I think every writer is, actually, when I was writing my book I went there. And Aaron and Will ran over to me and said, "Judy, Judy Greer! We are not weird, we are writers. "And at the time when they were represented in my same management company, they said: & # 39; This is so crazy that you are walking because we are putting together this argument for this idea for this movie and really the we are writing for you, and here you are walking with this little terrier, and he is too crazy and too good to be true. "

Good Guy focuses on Maggie (Judy Greer) who gets an emotional support dog to help calm some of her anxiety. Maggie quickly discovers that he is even more effective than she expected. Mainly because, without her knowing it, he kills anyone who adds stress to his life.

In the dark He is currently in the midst of his second season, which also included a sequel to the hit Pooka. Blumhouse boss Jason Blum is executive producer on the series. Good Guy is slated to debut on Friday, June 12 on the Hulu streaming app. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

Topics: Hulu, Streaming