Netflix is great, but there’s always a sense of dread when you see the list of movies and TV series leaving in the next month. Well, we have some bad news for you: June 2022 is no exception. Here are all the movies and TV series leaving Netflix UK in June!

The storyline of the Leaving June 2 series

In the series, six friends who have been through a lot together face new challenges in their final year of college. Leaving June 02 focuses on change, loss, and love. The group must say goodbye to their childhood home and move on to the next phase of their lives. They will learn that growing up doesn’t mean growing apart. Leaving June 02 is a heartwarming series that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between. If you’re looking for a feel-good show to watch with your friends or family, this is the one for you.

So, if you’re planning on binge-watching Leaving June 02, make sure to do it before it leaves Netflix UK.

From Top Gun to Criminal Minds, Netflix will be losing 5 series and movies in June 2022

If you’re a fan of any of the shows or movies on this list, be sure to watch them before they leave Netflix UK. Leaving June 02 is a heartwarming series that will make you Top Gun is an action-packed movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and Criminal Minds is a suspenseful show that will have you hooked from the first episode.

The future success of the Leaving June 2

The Leaving June 2 movieseries is looking bright, and we can’t wait to see what the next season has in store for us. We’re sad to see these shows and movies leaving Netflix UK, but we’re excited for the new content that will be coming our way in June 2022. Stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts on Leaving June 02? Are you sad to see it go?