Google and Jio are entering a market that China really wants to have

While few details are known about the new phone, the deal suggests that Google and Jio could shake up a market where Chinese brands accounted for more than 75% of total sales in the quarter ended June, according to research firm Canalys. South Korea's Samsung was the No. 3 seller with just under 17%.

"Depending on the product proposal coming from this Jio-Google partnership, it could pose a challenge," he added.

A Jio-branded smartphone could also benefit from growing anti-China sentiment in India. The Indian government recently banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps after deadly border clashes between Chinese and Indian troops, and many Indians have called for boycotts of Chinese products.

An untapped market

Much has been made of India's growing mobile internet market. Approximately 450 million Indians already have smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research. They rely on them to stream content, shop, take trips, and order food. But around 500 million people still don't own such devices, and Google and Jio want to give them a cheap way to get in.

"They should not be deprived of the benefits of the digital and data revolution," said Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries and the richest man in Asia, during a company event last week. He said the goal of the partnership with Google is designing smartphones for a "fraction" of what they currently cost.

"Jio is a company that is very focused on the rural side, because that is the real India," said Tarun Pathak, associate director of Counterpoint Research. "You have a huge funnel (of) users who have not yet joined and are experiencing and testing this internet for the first time."

Most of those people are using feature phones (old school mobile devices with keypads and basic displays) on India's 2G network. Pathak said that getting them on 4G or 5G smartphones would be a "mutual benefit" for both companies, because Jio can provide new users with data plans, while Google offers YouTube, search, maps and other applications.

Jio already sells cheap phones with 4G features with basic data plans that can access the Internet and run simplified versions of some applications. But According to Pathak, less than 20% of India's feature phone users use Jio devices.

To reach India's huge low-level market, analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC say the two companies would have to develop a smartphone with an Android-based operating system for less than $ 50.

That could be difficult to achieve.

The low budget smartphone market in India right now is full of phones that generally sell for $ 70 to $ 100. Xiaomi leads that category with 40% of the market, according to IDC, followed by Samsung ( SSNLF ) with 17% and realme with 11%.

Kaur noted that expensive parts like memory, chips, and display panels often inflate the price, driving smartphones above the $ 50 range. And even a price of $ 50 is more than what the Most rural Indians can pay, he added.

But if Jio and Google can do it, and get those users to stick with them for the updates, that could be a huge loss for Chinese smartphone makers. India's foreign policy think tank, Gateway House, expects the country's smartphone users to double to 900 million by 2025, as income levels rise and smartphones become cheaper.

The Google and Jio advantage

Selling ultra-cheap smartphones probably won't make Jio a lot of money. The company will make razors. thin margins in hardware, or more likely be they have to subsidize the cost of the devices by combining them with other phone and data services. But a successful advance would take millions more Indians to ecosystems owned and controlled by Jio and Google.

Jio already offers a family of apps for watching movies, streaming music, and shopping online. AND For Google, "It's less about money, it's more about creating user profiles," Pathak said.

The more users the Silicon Valley company can add to its Android system, "the more they will be able to sell ads to these users, which is the company's ultimate goal," he said. Advertising accounts for the vast majority of Google's parent company Alphabet's revenue, and represents more than 80% of last year's $ 162 billion.

India is also "a dream for any technology company given the diversity," said Blaise Fernandes, director of Gateway House.

The diverse and potentially huge data sets that Google could obtain from new and existing Indian smartphone users would help it "gain better reach and, in return, better advertising sales and subscription revenue" in India, and "better application efficiencies in other markets, "he said.

Android already has a crash in the Indian market, which accounts for 91% of the mobile operating systems in use there in 2019, according to Statista.

But Co-designing a smartphone and selling it with a custom operating system would give Google the added benefit of greater control over the Android experience in India. Xiaomi, Samsung and other smartphone companies often launch phones with their own user interfaces, creating "a local flavor on top" of the Android operating system, Pathak said. ( Apple ( AAPL ) You don't have this kind of fragmented experience, because iOS is a closed system.)

Earn & # 39; brownie points & # 39; with India

Leaving market opportunities aside, Jio has also emerged as a local tech champion at an opportune time. time: nationalist Sentiment in India is on the rise.

Canalys reported last week that smartphone sales in India fell 50% last quarter, compared to the same period last year. While that drop was largely due to store closings and economic mistreatment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The market research firm noted that Chinese smartphone makers have been dealing with more than just the aftermath of Covid-19.

"There has been public anger directed at China," wrote Canalys Adwait research analyst Mardikar in a note. "Combinations of this and (…) self-sufficient government initiatives have brought Chinese smartphone sellers in the eyes of the public storm."

Even before the country's recent dispute with China, Prime Minister Modi and his ruling The political party "has been driving & # 39; India first & # 39; ideas around technology for several years," said Abishur Prakash, a geopolitical futurist and co-founder of the Center to Innovate the Future, a consulting firm working on technology and geopolitics.

"Companies like Jio, which defend local alternatives, are accelerating India's nationalist movements," he added.

In four short months, Jio has raised more than $ 20 billion in funding from Facebook ( full board ) , Google ( GOOGL ) , The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and other top-tier investors. Jio wants to use some of that money to drive India's digital transformation, especially in agriculture, healthcare and education. Ambani also hopes that the Google smartphone project will help "accelerate the national mission to put a smart device in the hands of all Indians."

Such moves give Jio "government brownie points," according to Pathak of Counterpoint Research, who added that a good chunk of Google's investment in Jio probably be used to buy stakes in many Indian startups.