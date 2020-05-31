Google Doodle Slide Show Celebrates the Galapagos Islands

Google



The Galapagos Islands, an archipelago more than 500 miles from Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean, became famous for Charles Darwin's theory of natural selection, which was formed from the observations that the British naturalist made to the islands during his famous voyage of the HMS Beagle in 1830.

The 19 isolated and geological islands of most uninhabited islands are home to hundreds of unique flora and fauna found nowhere else in the world, including the Galapagos giant tortoise, the largest living tortoise. It is also the first animal depicted in Sunday's Google Doodle slideshow celebrating the anniversary of the islands declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.

UNESCO, short for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, applies the designation of the World Heritage Site to landmarks or areas that have cultural, historical, scientific or other importance, giving them legal protections under international treaties. Other UNESCO sites commemorated by Google Doodles include the dramatic Ireland Cliffs of Moher and Skellig Michael, a mystical island off the coast of Ireland that became famous to millions of movie fans through the latest Star Wars movies.

Darwin made his famous visit to the Galapagos Islands in 1835 during a trip around the world. Primarily interested in geology at the time, Darwin referred to the archipelago as "that crater land" and, through his observations, explained how volcanic tuff is formed. But he also noted that mockingbirds differed from island to island, an observation that led to his theory of evolution as detailed in his 1859 book on the origin of species.

In addition to the Galapagos tortoise, the slide show features the blue-footed booby, iguanas, the fur seal, and the only penguin known to live north of the equator.