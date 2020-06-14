Google flaw hides Winston Churchill image from search results

The images of Winston Churchill did not appear Sunday during Google searches for the former British Prime Minister, but the tech giant says it was not on purpose.

Google blamed a technical problem and said it was only temporary.

Users noticed that something was wrong when the Google Search Knowledge Graph Graphill card appeared without an accompanying image.

Then a Google search for British Prime Ministers showed a generic gray avatar instead of his image alongside other former UK Prime Ministers.

"We know that an image of Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his Knowledge Graph entry on Google," the company reportedly reported. "This was not intentional and will be resolved. The images in those panels are automatically created and updated. During an update, they may briefly disappear."

Even after it was allegedly resolved, a search for British prime ministers failed to demonstrate that Churchill was prime minister from 1940 to 1945.

"We are exploring why the first terms are not shown for Churchill, Wilson, MacDonald and Baldwin," said Google. “It may be that our systems only display the last term of prime ministers who had non-consecutive terms. We will try to address this to avoid any unintended concerns. "

Social media users theorized that the disappearance of Churchill's photos had something to do with what happened to a Churchill statue in London's Parliament, Newsweek reported.

The statue was boarded for a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday after being smashed days earlier during another protest at the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The scribbled vandals "are racist" at the memorial, Churchill's granddaughter Emma Soames was surprised, according to the BBC.

She was quoted as saying that it was "extraordinarily sad that my grandfather, who was such a unifying figure in this country, seemed to have become something of an icon for being controversial."

"We have come to this place where history is seen entirely through the prism of the present," he told the BBC.