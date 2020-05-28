Google Gives Employees $ 1,000 As Work Allocation From Home To Help Cover Costs





According to a new announcement from CEO Sundar Pichai, the tech giant Google is giving its employees who are currently working from home a $ 1,000 allowance to help cover equipment costs. Google gives employees who work from home $ 1,000 allowance recently, Google CEO Sundar Picha announced that to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is reported to be awarding a $ 1,000 allowance to its employees who are currently They work from home to help cover equipment costs and other needs. Despite this, the CEO still believes that working in offices has value. As such, he is unwilling to leave the company's "campuses." "Assuming external conditions allow, we will begin opening more buildings in more cities. This will give Google users who need to return to the office, or, if capacity allows, those who wish to return, the opportunity to return from limited and rotating (think: one day every two weeks, approximately 10 percent building occupancy), "Pichai said in a letter to employees. As such, a limited number of employees will be asked to enter to the office to do their work this calendar year. As for the question of who will be asked to return, that announcement will be made on June 10.

“For everyone else, returning to the office will be voluntary until the end of the year, and we encourage you to continue working from home if you can. Because we still expect most Googlers to work heavily from home for the remainder of this year, we will give each Googler an allowance of $ 1,000 USD, or the equivalent value in their country, to spend the equipment and the necessary office furniture. "Pichai continued.

Lastly, Pichai also said that value can still be found in working at Google offices, despite the company itself planning to provide a more flexible work policy in the future. "Our campuses are designed to allow for collaboration and community, in fact, some of our greatest innovations were the result of casual office meetings, and it is clear that this is something that many of us do not want to miss," he wrote. A woman holds her smartphone, which displays the Google home page, in this illustration taken on February 24, 2016. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / Illustration. (TagsToTranslate) ceo sundar pichai (t) google (t) ad (t) offices (t) work from home (t) employees (t) collaboration (t) company campus (t) $ 1 (t) 000 (t ) allocation (t) equipment costs (t) flexible work policy (t) googlers (t) work (t) news report (t) update (t)



