Google kicked ZeroHedge out of its advertising platform and warned the Federalist

One of the websites, the popular financial blog ZeroHedge, has already been banned from Google's advertising platform, while the right-wing news site The Federalist received a warning that it could face a similar ban, Google said. NBC News first reported that both sites were banned and Google then clarified The Federalist had not yet lost its ability to monetize its content.

"We have strict policies for publishers that govern the content that ads can run on, which includes comments on the site," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "If the site fixes the problems with derogatory or offensive comments, they can be reset."

Google said in a later cheep The Federalist had removed its comment section and "no action will be taken." ZeroHedge and The Federalist did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google said that some articles about ZeroHedge also violated its policies in the past, but did not share more information about the content of the articles. Comments on both sites consistently circumvented Google's policies against derogatory and dangerous content, the company said. ZeroHedge can appeal the ban by removing the offensive content, Google added.