google-maps-is-a-getting-a-new-look

New York (CNN Business) Google Maps is getting a colorful, more detailed redesign.

Google’s new “color-mapping algorithmic technique” will help people more easily distinguish different types of terrain from tan beaches and lush green forests to varying types of blue for lakes, oceans and ravines. The update is rolling out immediately to users in 220 countries that have access to Google Maps.

“This update is visible no matter what area you’re looking at — from the biggest metropolitan areas to small, rural towns,” Google (GOOGL) said in a post announcing the changes Tuesday.

To accomplish this, Google analyzed advanced satellite imagery and assigned more detailed colors to different types of areas. So, a forest now has dark green while a lighter patch of grass, like shrubs, has a lighter shade of green. People can even see snow caps in the mountains.

But it’s not limited to nature: Google is also using the technology on city streets. Beginning soon in New York, London and San Francisco, streets, sidewalks and pedestrian islands will be redrawn so people can see them more clearly.